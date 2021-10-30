SHERIDAN — Members of the Wyoming Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission met Thursday to approve training regimens for Wyoming Highway Patrol and Department of Corrections officers and decertify two officers, as the number of complaints filed against Wyoming peace officers continues to grow.
POST oversees the certification — and, when necessary, decertification — of peace officers throughout Wyoming. POST maintains a roster of just under 4,000 peace officers, and checks their certification monthly.
After receiving a complaint about a particular officer — which may be filed by department superiors or private citizens — POST officials investigate, present the case to the Office of Administrative Hearings and ask the commission to accept or deny punishment for the officer.
In recent years, POST has received an increasing number of complaints, according to their 2020 annual report. While the commission averaged 13 complaints per year from 2010 to 2019, it received 33 complaints in 2020. This year to date, POST has received 31 complaints, up from 24 the same time last year.
POST can deny, suspend or revoke the certification of peace officers or dispatchers after a commission investigation has found they have violated POST’s rules of conduct. Violations include felony convictions, use of controlled substances, falsification of reports, harassment and discriminatory behavior, among others.
“Ninety-nine percent of people who wear a badge [in this state] are the greatest people you’ll ever run across,” Commission Director Chris Walsh said, but the percentage of problematic officers who remain need to be weeded out. That weeding out, Walsh explained, is POST’s job.
Walsh does not know the specific cause but attributes the spike to agencies maintaining a disciplinary hard-line, additional scrutiny from the public and increased media attention on police violence.
At the meeting Thursday, Commission members decertified two officers after investigations found them in violation of POST rules. Justyn Corbett-Pitt, a Riverton Department of Corrections officer, was decertified per a settlement agreement after accusations of domestic violence in his home. Christian Handley, a former deputy with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, was decertified after a POST investigation found he engaged in harassment and discriminatory behavior. According to the Associated Press, Handley was also one of two officers accused of asking a woman about her sexual history and preferences after she reported a sexual assault.
POST is also responsible for overseeing the curricula of trainings presented to peace officers in Wyoming. Peace officers — including police officers, sheriff’s deputies, highway patrol officers, correctional officers and detention officers — are required to complete 40 hours of continuing education training every two years after basic training and certification as an officer.
“We are beholden to the public to provide quality personnel,” Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson, who represents county law enforcement agencies on the commission, said. And adequate training, Thompson explained, is essential to providing quality personnel.
All peace officer training in Wyoming must be approved by the POST commission prior to deployment. At the POST commission meeting Thursday, for example, commission members approved basic training regimens for Wyoming Department of Corrections and Wyoming Highway Patrol officers.
A portion of this training, Thompson explained, must focus on perishable skills training, meant to target skills that, without consistent refresher training, will deteriorate. These perishable skills include firearm and emergency vehicle training, among others.
Beyond the perishable skills requirement, however, law enforcement officials may tailor training based on the needs of their agency. For instance, Thompson recently sent officers to “interview school” to improve investigative questioning skills. Although agencies are able to determine which trainings will be most useful for their officers, the trainings themselves must be approved by POST beforehand.
The next POST Commission meeting will be held in late January 2022.