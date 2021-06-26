SHERIDAN — Desiree Pearce hated physical education class growing up. She ditched it any chance she could, which is now hilarious considering her current role as the health and wellness director at the Sheridan County YMCA.
“My old PE teacher comes in and always says, ‘Wow, I never thought this is what you’d be doing,’” Pearce said. “I would skip all the time because I’m not athletic. If there’s a ball involved, I’m not good at it.”
Pearce has been at the Y for almost 12 years in a variety of roles. She often volunteers, most notably with the Bighorn Mountain Wild and Scenic Trail Run, and she serves on the nursing advisory board at Sheridan College.
Basically, she stays busy.
Her life revolves around people and fitness, and there’s often crossover. But even that is a little bit of a change from her childhood.
Pearce grew up 50 minutes from Sheridan in the Bighorn Mountains. There were four houses and she and her brother, Josh, were two of four kids in the area. Her graduating class at Tongue River High School included approximately 60 students.
“It was easy to not know anybody,” Pearce said. “... I liked people. I just didn’t know how much I thrived around people.”
Pearce claims to be a “total people person” but still a “complete introvert.” That almost stopped her Y career before it really got started.
While co-teaching her first group fitness class, she was incredibly nervous. She’d never been in front of a class like that before and had never even participated in a fitness course. She said she freaked herself out.
But 30 minutes in, once the music started blaring and she realized she was helping people, her thoughts changed. She loved it.
“I’m very musically driven, and I think it was just the motivation of the music and watching all the people and just being in a healthy environment knowing this is for the good,” Pearce said. “It’s not for myself. It’s for other people. It’s fun. There aren’t too many places you can make people sweat and sore and have them still come back and enjoy.”
Now, Pearce has taught thousands of sessions. She said she probably has a reputation for leading difficult classes.
“But gently,” she added with a laugh. “I’m not a drill sergeant. I don’t make anybody do anything they don’t want to because I want them to come back. I want them to enjoy their time here.”
Jen Covolo, one of Pearce’s best friends, can attest to that. She’s taught many classes with Pearce at the Y.
“I like to remind her that she is what a leader should be,” Covolo said. “She’s fulfilled when she lifts people up. She has a heart of gold.”
When walking around the Y, Pearce seemingly knows everyone, greeting the few hundred patrons a day with a smile. Because she’s an introvert, it’s one of the things she’s pushed herself to get better at. She practices what she preaches.
“Always strive to be better,” Pearce said. “Don’t be a victim of your circumstances. Growing up on the mountain, I could’ve just been some introverted person who didn’t want to do anything. Once I opened myself up, I found what I really enjoyed.”