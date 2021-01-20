BUFFALO — An adult male pedestrian died after being struck by a Johnson County School District bus on the corner of South Main Street and East Keays Street in Buffalo Tuesday morning.
The bus was traveling southbound on Main Street on its morning route, according to Johnson County School District Transportation Director Dennis Zezas. At approximately 7:50 a.m., an adult male attempted to access his vehicle parked on South Main Street when he was struck by the school bus.
Multiple city officers, as well as Buffalo EMS, responded to the scene. The victim sustained critical injuries and was transported to the Johnson County Healthcare Center for treatment. He was pronounced dead at the health care center.
Following the accident, another bus arrived at the scene and students were delivered to their respective schools. The driver remained on-scene to assist officers with their investigation.
No students were injured in the accident, according to Zezas.
The investigation is ongoing, and the name of the victim has not yet been released, according to the Buffalo Police Department.
In a message to parents, Johnson County School District Superintendent Jim Wagner said parents of the students on the bus had been notified, and counselors were available for any students in need of assistance.
“Our thoughts and prayers certainly go out to all those involved — the family of the pedestrian, the driver, our students and all of the law enforcement and emergency personnel that responded,” Zezas said. “It is a tragic deal and a very sad situation.”