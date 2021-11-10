SHERIDAN — It took Kaya Pehringer a couple seconds to count up the years she’s owned and operated Mitten’s Moisturizer, and a couple more seconds to figure out what age she began her entrepreneurial pursuit.
Pehringer, 17-year-old business owner of Mitten’s Moisturizer — a body lotion company sourced from goat’s milk — started her business six years ago when she purchased a goat-tying goat, Mitten’s, for rodeo that overproduced milk. Now, she hopes to build that business into one that includes statewide distribution, using seed money for marketing through IMPACT 307’s Sheridan Start-Up Challenge.
With a heart for agriculture in all forms, Pehringer put the excess milk production to use, creating homemade lotion. She actively participated in county and state fairs, winning county champion and state grand champion for her product from Mitten’s milk.
This year, Pehringer had to put her business’ namesake down, but Mitten’s offspring continue producing milk for her product. She, her mother and sister begin their day around 7 a.m. with milking chores, among others on their property in Buffalo, and label the milk to ensure it remains up-to-date and sterile for the lotion product.
From there, it takes she and her mom about two to three days to make a batch of lotions.
Her distribution at a few shops around town includes around 200-300 bottles per month. It takes one quart of milk to make 15 bottles of lotion, and five minutes to milk one goat.
“As the years have gone by, we’ve nailed down the process and figured out our measurements to make sure it’s all perfect,” Pehringer said. “We didn’t really get our final product until a couple years ago when we finally decided exactly how we liked it and how we wanted to keep building off of that. It took a couple years to learn how to properly do it, but we got it.”
Over those six years, scents, sizes and package design have all been altered and adjusted to the perfect fit for the company.
Now, as Pehringer hits the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center stage with four other contestants to vy for seed money for their businesses through the Sheridan Start-Up Challenge, she dreams for a chance at marketing her business on a larger scale, distributing statewide.
“This entrepreneur also represents the Start-Up Challenge’s first high school-aged finalist and demonstrates that great ideas can come from the youngest segments of our population,” Scot Rendall wrote in a column published in The Sheridan Press Oct. 16.
As the youngest person to take the stage Wednesday, she said she feels inspired to be considered among competitors her senior.
“It was actually really inspiring just to be able to see how I could compete with people who are older and out in the real world,” Pehringer said. “It was really cool to (know) I can match up with their level.”
Pehringer’s personal challenge is to build to the level of “real world adults” as a senior in high school.
“Just because I’m a senior in high school doesn’t mean I can’t do much,” Pehringer said.
Pitch Night begins 5:30 p.m. at the WYO Theater main stage or livestreamed by Sheridan Media. The challenge’s three winners will split $100,000 seed capital based on the financial needs of their business.