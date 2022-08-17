SHERIDAN — Ken Pendergraft is the heir apparent to the House District 29 seat in the Wyoming Legislature after winning the Republican primary.

In a tight race, Pendergraft emerged triumphant with 1,286 votes or 50% of the total Republican vote. His challenger Gary Miller was less than 40 votes behind him with 1,248 votes or 49% of the total Republican vote. There were 14 Republican write-in votes.

Stephen Dow is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

