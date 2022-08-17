SHERIDAN — Ken Pendergraft is the heir apparent to the House District 29 seat in the Wyoming Legislature after winning the Republican primary.
In a tight race, Pendergraft emerged triumphant with 1,286 votes or 50% of the total Republican vote. His challenger Gary Miller was less than 40 votes behind him with 1,248 votes or 49% of the total Republican vote. There were 14 Republican write-in votes.
“I just want to say ‘thank you,’” Pendergraft said. “Nobody does this by themselves and I had a tremendous team of people behind me, supporting me every step of the way…I’m very tired, but very thankful and I look forward to the general election.”
Pendergraft will face Democratic challenger Martha Wright in the general election. Wright received 149 Democratic votes in the primaries, and there was one Democratic write-in vote.
Regardless of whether Pendergraft or Wright wins the general election, there will be a new face representing House District 29 this coming spring.Earlier this year, Mark Kinner, who has served the district since 2015, announced he would not seek re-election.
Pendergraft ran for the seat as a “true fiscal conservative” and has promised to vote against increases in taxes and programs.
“The last two Representatives of Wyoming's House District 29 consistently voted for increases in programs and taxes,” Pendergraft wrote in an April 13 Facebook post. “They expanded government and let us down time and again. We deserve better. If elected, I will prove to be a true fiscal conservative who stays true to my word.”
In a July interview with The Sheridan Press, Pendergraft said he believed the state government should decrease as revenues from oil, gas and coal decline.
Instead of searching for additional revenue sources, Pendergraft explained the state’s government should shrink with decreasing revenues, performing only the duties enshrined in Wyoming’s Constitution and cutting out the rest.
For example, the Legislature’s responsibility to establish public schools is included in Title 7 of the Wyoming Constitution but Pendergraft said the state could decrease public education costs by spending less on school administrators.
“We don’t need to replace that money…” Pendergraft said. “Wyoming’s government is way too big.”
Pendergraft previously ran for House District 29 in 2020, but lost to Kinner.In December 2021, a whistleblower group listed Pendergraft as one of 200 Wyoming citizens belonging to the far-right “paramilitary organization” the Oath Keepers. Pendergraft has repeatedly denied these claims, while saying he agrees with many of the organization’s principles.
Miller said, while he was disappointed in the results of the election, he was thankful for his many supporters and remained in good spirits despite his loss.
“We knocked on every door of every Republican voter in the district and had some wonderful conversations with people,” Miller said. “I worked hard at it and it was really fun. Of course, I’m really disappointed, but I also think I did pretty well considering I haven’t run for any office since I was the president of my dorm in college. I worked really hard on this campaign, and I’m proud of that.”
Stephen Dow is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.