Wyoming State Representative District 29 candidates Ken Pendergraft and Martha J. Wright shake hands before taking their seats during the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Candidate Forum Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Aligning with Wyoming’s regular voting trends, Republican candidate for Wyoming House District 29 Ken Pendergraft earned the most votes by more than half, with final totals 2,102 to Democratic candidate Martha J. Wright’s 1,134.

Pendergraft watched several state race results roll in with a number of friends throughout the evening because he and his group were “pretty interested in the results, and feeling pretty good.”

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles. 

