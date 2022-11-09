SHERIDAN — Aligning with Wyoming’s regular voting trends, Republican candidate for Wyoming House District 29 Ken Pendergraft earned the most votes by more than half, with final totals 2,102 to Democratic candidate Martha J. Wright’s 1,134.
Pendergraft watched several state race results roll in with a number of friends throughout the evening because he and his group were “pretty interested in the results, and feeling pretty good.”
The winner ran in a different race last election season and lost in the primary. Since then, he’s considered running for Sheridan City Council, but his final decision to run for House District 29 proved fruitful.
“I worked hard,” Pendergraft said Tuesday night. “I was outspent five to one in the primary, and Gary Miller was endorsed by the governor and former legislators. The only way to do it is to do the legwork, knock on doors and tell the truth.”
Wednesday morning, Pendergraft planned to sleep in — unless he needed to clear his pathways of snow — and then jump right into work he’s been planning with other legislators throughout the state.
“We’re already planning a number of bills on a number of different fronts,” Pendergraft said. “I’m not letting any slack, I’m going right to work.”
Wright did not respond to a request for comment from The Sheridan Press.
