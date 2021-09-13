SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Legislature’s Appropriations Committee had its first look at a bill draft that could help fund the state’s quickly-depleting Fire A pension in Cheyenne Thursday.
But the draft bill is most notable for what’s not in it yet, according to Rep. Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan, who serves on the appropriations committee. Five sections of the draft have been left blank, giving legislators the responsibility of filling in the numbers, which will help generate the $150 million needed to make the pension account whole.
“There is a lot of conversation left on this,” Kinner told The Sheridan Press. “Nothing is set in stone.”
Among the blanks the legislators will have to fill in coming months are: how much money the state will contribute to the pension; how much money participating cities and counties — including Sheridan with 25 pensioners — will contribute; how much pensioner benefits will be reduced; how much spousal benefits will be reduced; and whether the legislature will remove the existing 3% cost-of-living-adjustment in place for the pensioners, Kinner said.
The Wyoming Retirement System’s Fire A Pension Plan is a plan for paid firefighters hired before July 1, 1981. All subsequent hires have been placed in a Fire B Pension Plan, which has reduced benefits compared to the A plan. The A plan is currently funded at a level of $82 million and serves 260 pensioners and their spouses.
In 1997, the plan was deemed to be fully funded, and the Legislature terminated all employee and employer contributions into the plan. With the dollars invested in the stock market, it was expected the plan could sustain itself.
However, the fund began to experience problems after the 2001 recession, when the plan dropped from being 147% funded to 95% funded in one year. The account saw another sizable drop after the recession in 2008, when it dropped from being 106% funded to 84% funded from 2008 to 2009.
The plan needs an additional $150 million to be fully funded, according to Wyoming Retirement System Executive Director David Swindell.
During public comment, legislators heard willingness from local governments and pensioners to find a solution to the funding shortfall, Kinner said. Representatives from the cities of Sheridan, Casper and Cheyenne all expressed a willingness to contribute dollars over a 20-year period to the pension during the meeting, while the city of Rock Springs did so via a letter to the committee.
Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae said the city was prepared to contribute as much as $100,000 a year into the pension, and it was the role of every participating city and county to stand by their employees and pay into the pension.
“I dare say none of us in this room are to blame for this issue in front of us, but we’re all responsible for it,” McRae said. “The cities and the legislature — we’re responsible for this…I’m responsible for 183 people in the Wyoming Retirement System, and it’s my belief that if one retirement system fails, every other person eligible for the Wyoming Retirement System has to wonder if theirs is subject to failure as well.”
For their part, many pensioners expressed a willingness to no longer receive the annual cost-of-living adjustment, but they were all reluctant to see even a small cut in their existing benefits. For many pensioners, the pension is their sole source of income, with speakers saying their monthly social security checks range from $0 to less than $100 a month.
“When we’re given something, it’s very hard to give it up,” Cheyenne pensioner Steve Bellis said.
Heidi Foy, the daughter of a firefighter covered through the pension, asked legislators to consider the firemen’s — and their families’ — sacrifices when deciding whether to cut their benefits.
“I spoke with a senator and he said ‘Well, this has cost us a lot of money,’” Foy said. “That kind of hit home for me because it also cost us a lot. It did not cost us money, but it cost us family time, it cost us childhood memories, and I encourage you guys to keep that in mind when you start talking about cutting these benefits.”
While the legislature will continue to deliberate on the best way to make the pension plan whole, they are also considering the possibility of offering lump-sum payments to the pensioners, Kinner said. In this scenario, the pension would be dissolved and the lump-sum payment would be the last payment the firefighters receive from the state.
While Kinner thought the idea was interesting in theory, he said he was “not sure it’s going to be a viable option.”
“I don’t think you could get unanimous support for something like that among the pensioners,” Kinner said. “If you’re an older pensioner who doesn’t have long to live, it might be a nice option. But if you’re younger, you know that lump-sum payment isn’t going to equal what you could get from the pension.”
When asked about the possibility of a lump-sum payment, pensioner Bob Simmons of Sheridan said he would have to consider the issue further before making a final decision.
“I can understand that discussion, and I don’t mind having that discussion,” Simmons said. “But we need to see what the legalities of that are.”
Kinner said the appropriations committee would continue the discussions at its Oct. 25 meeting in Cheyenne. In the meantime, a letter will be sent to pensioners asking for their suggestions on how to make the fund whole.