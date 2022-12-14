SHERIDAN — Babe’s Flowers is the first-place winner in the 2022 Sheridan Christmas Stroll People’s Choice Lighting and Decorating Contest, held by the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Sheridan Media. Babe’s is located at 23 N. Main St. in Sheridan.
WYLD Adventures, located at 35 N. Main St. in Sheridan, took second place.
“Congratulations to the winners of this year’s contest, and thank you to all of the businesses who participated as well as those who voted.” said Chamber CEO Dixie Johnson. “This is the second year we’ve partnered with Sheridan Media to host the contest as a people’s choice, and our businesses went all out in making Sheridan festive for the holidays with the ‘Snow Globe Christmas’ theme. We appreciate all of their work and encourage the community to take the time to visit the businesses and enjoy their festive decorations.”
Sheridan Media hosted the contest on its website, and the community could log on and vote once per day. Voting opened Nov. 29 and continued through Dec. 11.
Babe’s received $100 in Chamber Bucks, a blue ribbon and a certificate. WYLD Adventures received $50 in Chamber Bucks, a red ribbon and a certificate.