SHERIDAN — Babe’s Flowers is the first-place winner in the 2022 Sheridan Christmas Stroll People’s Choice Lighting and Decorating Contest, held by the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Sheridan Media. Babe’s is located at 23 N. Main St. in Sheridan.

WYLD Adventures, located at 35 N. Main St. in Sheridan, took second place.

Tags

Recommended for you