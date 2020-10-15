SHERIDAN — The art showing of "Perfect Imperfection" will be available through Friday at the Expressions Art Gallery and Framing.
Kim Rodeffer Funk and the Third Artists work has been in display over the past few weeks. The show culminates in Rodeffer Funk presenting Friday at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to ensure social distancing protocols may be maintained.
"Perfect Imperfection" includes more than 40 pieces and can be viewed from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Expressions Art Gallery is located at 645 Broadway St.