SHERIDAN — Twenty-four high school graduates from across the nation and world, including one from Sheridan, are recipients of the 2022 Montana State University Presidential Scholarship, the university’s most prestigious scholarship.
“These presidential scholars are tomorrow's leaders, and we are grateful that they have chosen Montana State," said MSU President Waded Cruzado. “We extend them the warmest of welcomes and are committed to helping them reach their full potential.”
Medora Perkins — a graduate of Sheridan High School who plans to study political science and Spanish — earned the scholarship. In high school, she was an active member of Sources of Strength and served on student council all four years. She volunteers with Big Brothers Big Sisters, a local elementary school and Sheridan County Prevention. She has also been growing her own photography business since 2019. Her parents are Ann and Travis Perkins of Sheridan.
The MSU Presidential Scholarship awards are based on scholastic achievement, demonstrated leadership and exemplary public service. Students receive an annual stipend plus a tuition waiver. The scholarship is for four years if the students maintain a superior academic standing at MSU.
The scholars were selected from a pool of 1,040 applicants, according to Jeff Heys, interim dean of MSU’s Honors College and co-chair of the selection committee.
“Our vision as a land-grant university is to transform lives and communities in the people’s interest, and these students will help us fulfill that through their leadership and service," Heys said. "These students will be inspired by the faculty and the community in which they learn and grow.”
“The caliber of this cohort of presidential scholars speaks to the quality of education that MSU offers, especially at the undergraduate level," said Mike Ouert, MSU’s admissions director. "The excellence of our academic programs is something we’re proud of.”