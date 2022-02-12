SHERIDAN — Academics for All is pleased to honor Medora Perkins, daughter of Travis and Ann, as this week’s Summit Award finalist. Perkins is a member of the National Honor Society, senior class vice president, an avid volunteer, a member of the 2021 state champion We The People team and SHS girls soccer team, and even a small business owner. Throughout her educational career, Perkins has taken numerous Advanced Placement classes and college level courses, including five years of Spanish, all while maintaining a 4.0 GPA.
“SHS has provided many tools to aid in my future, such as college level classes, leadership roles in school clubs and options for community outreach," Perkins said. "I believe that being involved has helped me develop a well rounded perspective and grown my desire to serve my community.”
Perkins named Kevin Rizer, former SHS social studies teacher, as one of her favorite teachers.
“These past four years, Mr. Rizer has been one of the biggest influences on my life," Perkins said. "He prioritizes his students and athletes — never too busy to sit down and talk. His love and support on the field and in the classroom has helped shape me into the adult I am becoming.”
Rizer echoed that praise.
“Medora is one of the most gifted and hard-working students I know," he said. "She deeply cares about her performance and drives to be the very best that she can be. Yet, in all of this, Medora remains one of the most caring students I know. This level of compassion is rooted in her faith and her love for others. This same mentality can be seen in her service in the community, where she works to improve the lives of others. Medora’s selflessness is rarely seen in society; those that know her recognize how fortunate they are to have her in their lives.”
Perkins has no specific motto for life but instead says hard work and time well spent are keys to being successful.
"I also think that being able to rest and take time for yourself in between working hard is important for a person’s mental health,” Perkins said.
She is motivated to do well by her desire to learn and by the encouragement of her parents to always put her best effort toward school work. She also recognized working hard now will contribute to her success in the future.
Through her senior year, Perkins has volunteered in Jamy Shassetz’s classroom at Sagebrush Elementary School.
“These first-graders are teaching me so many things about slowing down and enjoying life, as well as the significance of the fundamentals of life," Perkins said. "I love forming relationships with the kids.”
Shassetz is grateful for Perkins and the time she gives.
“She has built some great relationships," Shassetz said. "During my guided reading block, Medora will sit with students and read with them. She also helps with management by keeping students on task. She has been a great help and smile to have in the morning.”
Perkins names English and government as her favorite school subjects.
“English and government are both classes that require an immense amount of discussion," Perkins said. "This truly has pushed me out of my comfort zone and helped me learn the value of public speaking, along with having evidence to back up any argument I might have.”
She also says that learning Spanish is a favorite pastime and has inspired her to travel abroad. Perkins plans to pursue a minor in Spanish at Montana State University in Bozeman, with either education as her major or dentistry. She also plans to spend a semester studying abroad.
Along with the rich experiences provided by SHS and Perkins’ motivation to remain a life-long learner, she will achieve many successes.