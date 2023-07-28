SHERIDAN — At the Dog and Cat Shelter of Sheridan Wyoming, there are a total of 174 animals on site, 137 are cats and 27 are dogs.
“We are full for sure,” Shelter Executive Director AJ Evans said.
Evans has a waiting list of 30 for dogs and 20 for cats and said age and attitude contribute to the difficulties of finding homes for sheltered animals.
On average, cats tend to spend more time in shelters at 200 days compared to 100 days for dogs. This is a direct result of the 110 more cats than dogs in the shelter. One feline in particular, Milo, has lived at the Dog and Cat Shelter of Sheridan Wyoming since January 2021. This is particularly due to his black coat, which, for many, might be a symbol of bad luck, Evans said. Milo, also, blends into his settings very well, easily going unnoticed.
“If cats do not come up to you and express their affection, a lot of people pass them right by,” Evans said. “It is really difficult for those to find a home.”
The opposite situation is true for canines. The dogs have no place to hide away from visitors, placing themselves front and center for all to see. For many, this causes unwanted kennel behavior.
“They show really bad kennel behavior and that is why people keep walking,” Evans said. “Even though outside of this environment, they are a totally different dog.”
The breed of the dog also plays a role in how long they will stay at the shelter. For example, Rugar, a pit bull, has found it difficult to find a home for himself.
“A lot of times we get pit bulls and they are so sweet but people think, ‘Oh my God, a pit bull or a German shepherd, they are so protective,’” Evans said.
The dog who has been at the Dog and Cat Shelter of Sheridan Wyoming the longest happens to be male lab, hound mix Mo. Mo came to the shelter March 2, 2022, and came in with an ear issue. Shortly after coming to the shelter, he was diagnosed with vasculitis. Although he battles the condition, he still has the biggest smile on at all times, loving to cuddle and play, Evans said.
Evans rarely has issues with adopting out older animals; however, Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue Executive Director Rachel Kristiansen has run into age drawbacks.
“A lot of it has to do with age,” Kristiansen said. “It is interesting. People don't really like cats over the age of eight, even though they can live well into their late teens. A lot of people think that it is too old. When people want a kitten, if you get past that four-month age, people do not really want them. People that want an adult want an adult because kittens can be a lot. So from that four months to a year that is a hard age too even though they are young. Teenagers and seniors are very difficult to find homes for.”
Currently, SCSCR houses 174 cats, averaging around 150 cats year round. Coming into the spring and summer, numbers ramp up with kitten season, and going into the winter, numbers start to go down.
On average, kittens are in the shelter for a month, whereas older cats can be anywhere from two to eight months. For some felines, they can be in the shelter their entire lives. This is the story of 20-year-old Callie and 8-year-old Suzie Q.
Callie has been in the shelter for seven years partially due to her attitude problem, Kristiansen said. Callie was brought in January 2017, coming from an abusive background.
“She had been abused and attacked by dogs,” Kristiansen said. “They had tossed her outside and she was attacked by neighborhood dogs and a neighbor found her and brought her to us.”
Last year, Callie came down with a case of acute pancreatitis and almost died.
“We have a lot of senior kitties who come through,” Kristiansen said. “They are likely not to get adopted and we know that. Some seniors do and get adopted but a lot of people do not want to take someone home who only has a couple of years, unfortunately. We would love to have more people come and take those guys in because they deserve love in their last few years of life.”
For Suzie Q, her disability contributes to her still being at the shelter. In 2016, some individuals spray-painted her back purple and shot her in the spine, paralyzing her and leaving her to die. When someone came by, Suzie Q dragged herself from underneath a parked car and demanded to be rescued. The individual brought her into SCSCR on May 11, 2016, and the bullet in her spine was surgically removed shortly after. The staff was unsure of Suzie Q’s future.
“Suzie Q taught us so much about cats with paralyzing injuries,” Kristiansen wrote on the SCSCR website. “The first year she spent in our care, we put her in a bubble. She lived in a kennel in the center of our main room, never venturing out except for her many vet appointments. Suzie Q received acupuncture, laser therapy, physical therapy and massage. Though her condition didn’t improve, her confidence did. But we were afraid. We didn’t want to push her too hard and hurt her. But about a year after her arrival, we finally let Suzie Q down from her kennel to scoot around our main room. And she never looked back!”
Today, Suzie Q enjoys her routine visits outside, even in the snow.
For felines like Suzie Q, it is very difficult to find someone who will put the time and effort into taking extra care of the cat due to their handicap. Special attention can be one of the many factors that cause them not to be adopted.
“They all deserve a loving home,” Evans said. “We wish for all those dogs and cats to have a loving home and every home to have an animal.”