SHERIDAN — Distribution of the booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine will begin in the next few weeks, according to Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Addlesperger.
“We will be meeting with public health in order to determine the need in the community and how we can participate to help meet that need,” said Addlesperger, who said local distributions of the booster could begin in October.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced it had approved a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine for certain populations, including those older than 65 years old; those with high risk of contracting severe COVID-19; and those with frequent institutional or occupational exposure to COVID-19, such as health care workers.
The booster must be administered at least six months after the second dose, Addlesperger said. Many Sheridan County residents received their first two doses of the Pfizer vaccine in April, which means they will be eligible for a booster next month.
The FDA has not yet approved booster shots for the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine, Addlesperger said.
The hospital is currently coordinating with other health entities to determine a distribution plan for the Pfizer booster shot, Addlesperger said.
Vaccinations are currently offered at Walgreens, Walmart, Osco Pharmacy and Sheridan County Public Health. As of Sept. 20, 39.18% of county residents had been fully vaccinated, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. This is above the statewide average of 37.1%, and Sheridan County is the fourth most-vaccinated county in the state, behind Teton (75.07%), Albany (48.29%) and Hot Springs (40.68%) counties.
The booster shot arrives as the county continues to face high COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations, according to hospital CEO Mike McCafferty.
As of Thursday, there were 230 COVID cases in Sheridan County, with 14 diagnosed in the last 24 hours. Fifteen individuals were hospitalized, including five in the Intensive Care Unit. Two patients were on ventilators.
The hospital continues to balance the needs of its own patients with those of other regional hospitals, Addlesperger said. The hospital has been taking patients who would normally be transferred to Billings Clinic, which is currently experiencing “crisis standards of care.” The ICU at Billings Clinic has space for 28 patients but was operating at 160% capacity last week with beds lining the hallways.
“The problem is we are running out of hallways,” the hospital’s ER manager Brad Von Bergen told Kaiser Health News earlier this week.
Comparatively, Sheridan Memorial Hospital is doing well, McCafferty said. The hospital is continuing to care for its own patients, and as many transfer patients as possible, while also continuing normal services.
SMH Chief Nursing Officer Barb Hespen said she is doing what she can to help her staff avoid burnout.
“We are coming together to make sure we have our resources in the right place so we’re meeting needs of patients while also meeting the needs of our staff,” Hespen said. “We want to make sure they’re not taking care of COVID patients every day. We want them to take breaks, because it is tough on people to do that day-in and day-out.”
Amid a surge in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, Gov. Mark Gordon announced Tuesday he had activated members of the Wyoming National Guard to assist with mostly non-medical tasks at hospitals in the state. McCafferty said while the governor’s gesture was appreciated, Sheridan Memorial Hospital is not planning to call on any resources at this time.
“We want to make sure we’re optimizing our existing resources before calling on emergency resources from the National Guard,” McCafferty said. “But we are monitoring that every day, and we think it’s really great that the National Guard has made those resources available.”
The Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System also is not expecting any National Guard members from this coming deployment, public affairs office Kristina Miller said.
McCafferty said the hospital appreciates the community’s continued support during these difficult times.
“Eighteen months ago, there was a great show of support for all the work health care workers were doing in the community,” McCafferty said. “Since then, circumstances have changed a little bit, but we ask people to continue that support and be patient with those in the health care industry. These guys live in an alternate reality, and the average person doesn’t understand what they’re going through dealing with all this sickness and death on a daily basis. So we just ask people to be as patient and supportive as possible.”