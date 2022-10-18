10-18-22 PEOPLE Ranchester Bridge Pavingweb.jpg

Wyoming Department of Transportation contractors finish paving the west end of the Ranchester bridge in preparation for winter conditions.

 Courtesy photo | Wyoming Department of Transportation

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and its contractor Joint Venture, Reiman Corp. and High Country Construction are a month into phase two of the reconstruction of the Ranchester bridge.

Traffic was switched to the new eastbound lane of the bridge after Labor Day weekend.

