Family photographs are one of the largest historical records that most people own. These photos usually track us throughout our lives from our very first encounter, to utmost happiness, and sometimes even into our grief. In one or two generations, the information gathered from these photos offers each of us a rare look into who we are. That is, if these photographs are taken care of and documented.
I cannot tell you how many millions of photos sit in museums across the country with no information attached to them; people without names, events without understanding and locations long forgotten. This doesn’t include the number of photographs lost each year due to a lack of information as they move through families.
Preserving and providing information about photographs is a fairly easy task, should they be in good condition.
To get started, record the who, what, when and where on the back of photos. When you do this, do not use pen or marker. Photographs are comprised of three layers and using ink-based utensils will damage these. Instead, use a soft pencil and gently record the information. If you need to identify people and left to right won’t work, use characteristics or clothing such as: Uncle John Smith, glasses and cap.
The second thing you can do, if you like scrapbooking, is to use acid free paper and photo corners instead of glue. The reason being is that normal paper and glue have acid, like all things. While it’s not noticeable now, it has the potential to damage your photos in the future. You can usually see this in older scrapbooks where the paper around decorations and photos has started to yellow and the photographs have bubbled, flaked or even started to discolor. You also want to make sure you record information in the scrapbook as well as any fun stories.
If you’re not into scrapbooking your can store photos together in acid free folders with acid free paper leafed between to protect the photos from each other.
Doing these small things will help ensure future generations and historians identify aspects of our world and the legacies we leave behind.