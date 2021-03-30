SHERIDAN — For medical professionals around the world, the COVID-19 pandemic brought with it a series of unknowns. Many kept going to work, day after day, caring for people whose medical needs began before the pandemic and also those who sought help for COVID-related issues.
“I’ve always been proud of the service my team provides to our nation’s heroes, including our doctors across all specialties,” Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System Director Pam Crowell said. “This year, in particular though, has been a true testament to their dedication — many doctors and other clinicians have practiced their profession in ways they’ve never done before. Their drive to continue the care of our veterans kept them ready and willing to adapt.”
Dr. Robert Woznicki, an inpatient psychiatrist at the Sheridan VA’s mental health unit, treats patients who need inpatient psychiatric hospitalization. With a certain amount of humility, he said he’s only continued to do his job, but acknowledged that many nurses and staff in the urgent care facility at the VA have gone above and beyond this year.
“Our nursing staff here is really dedicated. It is hard to come to work every day knowing you are going to be exposed to an illness that we didn’t know much about, and one that is pretty frightening,” Woznicki said, adding, though, that people across the community have done the same.
“People who work as check out folks in grocery stores have done the same thing,” he said.
Because he works on an acute unit, the severity of illness Woznicki has seen isn’t much worse than it was before COVID-19, but he said he’s seen a different makeup of people who need treatment.
“I have seen a number of folks on the inpatient unit who had never been hospitalized before, some of them 40 or 50 years old, who were getting by in life, functioning and living their lives,” he said. “But COVID, with all its myriad stressors, just sort of pulled the carpet out from under them.”
Limitations on social interactions, lost jobs, social isolation and a lack of camaraderie can quickly overwhelm people, he said.
“Some folks needed inpatient hospitalization, and they never had before. Maybe in a different environment with more support, such as is available in normal times, I don’t think they will again,” he said.
On a day-to-day basis, it is the Sheridan VA’s urgent care staff that interfaces with the public, he said. They were also more exposed to the dangers of COVID-19.
“The staff down at urgent care have to interface with folks who walk in off the street. Generally, folks are pretty appreciative, but there are some people who aren’t,” Woznicki said. “There are people who have conflated the issue of autonomy and independence, and who want to not wear a mask, with public health and our responsibility to the community.
“Sometimes we have folks who are not affording the respect to the clinicians that the clinicians are giving out, who refuse to wear masks or cooperate,” he said. In that situation, education, patience and an attempt to understand one another is the way forward.
“It is difficult sometimes,” Woznicki said, adding that all people, from medical professionals to veterans to the public are “constellations of coping mechanisms.”
“The most resilient among us have the best coping mechanisms. Those of us who don’t do as well have less coping mechanisms. Folks with psychotic illnesses tend to have less, and medicines can help with that. Mindfulness and the ability to self-regulate and calm oneself down can help with that,” he said.
With that in mind, during something as rare as a global pandemic, the VA stepped up and established services to offer as much help as possible, including telehealth services, he said.
“Great efforts have been made by everybody to step up and meet the needs that were demanded,” Woznicki said. “When we are doing that solo thing, it doesn’t work that well for any of us. It is a nice fun myth, but it in no way corresponds to humanity. We do best when we respect other members of our group.”
When people view themselves as not just individuals but members of a community, making an effort to recognize that everyone plays an active role in many networks, humanity functions better, he said. And perhaps it is veterans who understand this on a deeper level.
“A lot of our veterans carry the burden of the effort they have made, and it can be difficult for them to cope,” he said. “But if we are considerate of one another, it gets a whole lot easier to cope.”
For her part, Crowell extended a thank you to all VA doctors across Wyoming for their work day-in and day-out.
Kristina Miller with the VA’s public affairs office said that if you are a veteran or a friend or family member of a veteran with concerns about your health, to please call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255.