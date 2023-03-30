SHERIDAN — In a 2022 report, 1% of physicians said they had attempted suicide and 9% acknowledged contemplating it, Medscape Business of Medicine Senior Editor Jon McKenna wrote. Medscape surveyed more than 9,100 physicians across more than 29 specialties, asking about their experiences with suicidal thoughts and attempts. The results revealed the physician’s personal experiences with suicide as well as efforts to assist their colleagues.
“This is called the doctors’ burden,” Sheridan Memorial Hospital Family Physician Erica Rinker said. “We have one of the highest suicide rates out of any profession. Suicide is a scary subsection of what we call burnout.”
Many physicians deal with suicide every day and assist their patients with suicidal ideation; however, addressing the issue among physicians has proven difficult, Rinker said. In the Medscape survey, many physicians provided reasoning as to why they did not report their suicidal thoughts or attempts to their colleagues or loved ones. One response included, “I was afraid of being put on a 5150 [involuntary detention], losing my job, having an impact on my future job search and credentialing.” Another wrote, “At the time, I was too busy working. Also, during that time, any diagnosis of depression/anxiety requiring meds had to be reported to our state board.”
Even coming out of COVID-19, “Physicians are also still coping with the pandemic — the trauma from COVID-19 didn’t disappear just because the full ICUs did — and with the fractured health care system that virtually guarantees moral distress,” assistant professor of psychiatry at the Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine Andrea Giedinghagen said in the Medscape study.
When looking at the suicide percentages of female versus male physicians, 11% of women reported thinking about suicide while around 9% of men reported suicidal thoughts. Both genders reported 1% rate of attempted suicide. Females are two to three times more likely to attempt suicide than males, national co-chair of the American Association of Suicidology’s Physician Suicide Awareness Committee and assistant clinical professor of osteopathic medicine at Ohio University Perry Lin said in the Medscape study.
“When you think about different specialties, typically family practice and emergency medicine are considered more of the primary care and they consistently report higher rates of contemplation,” Rinker said.
Otolaryngology, or ear, nose and throat specialty, was reported as the highest specialty to contemplate suicide at 13%, and the lowest was pulmonary medicine at 4%.
At Sheridan Memorial Hospital, physicians have employed strategies to prevent burnout.
“It is great to have a family member or a friend or colleague to talk to before they go to a therapist,” Rinker said. “We are very active with patients and we take suicidal thoughts and attention very seriously.”
Financial strain and student loan debt contribute to mental health issues among doctors, Rinker said.
“This is a field that is very difficult to get providers,” Rinker said. “We have a lot of education to get through before we are out and practicing and when we lose those providers to these challenges such as suicide, the number of providers will only decrease. Primary care providers help to drive down cost; however, if we do not start to see this as the problem that it is, we will have a higher cost of health care.”
