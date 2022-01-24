SHERIDAN — The Arts at Sheridan College will present a performance by Chinese pianist Wynona Wang Friday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. at the Whitney Center for the Arts.
Wang was selected as First Prize winner of the 2018 Concert Artists Guild International Competition, which is just the latest in a series of impressive first prize performances. She won the 2017 Wideman International Piano Competition in Louisiana and was also awarded the 2019 “Charlotte White” Career Grant awarded by the Salon de Virtuosi in New York City.
An active performer in China, Europe and the United States, Wang recently earned her Performer’s Diploma under the tutelage of the eminent pianist Alessio Bax at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. While at SMU, she appeared in multiple concerto performances as well as numerous recitals and chamber music concerts, including collaborations with cellist Andres Diaz and with the Escher String Quartet. In addition to her performance at Sheridan College, Wang’s 2021-2022 season highlights include La Grua Arts Center, Kravis Center, Pinedale Performing Arts and Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concerts.
Born in Beijing, Wang began playing piano at age 4 and went on to study at both the music elementary and secondary schools at the prestigious Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing. In fall 2016, she was awarded a full scholarship for her Performer’s Diploma at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, and she now lives in New York while pursuing her undergraduate degree at The Juilliard School as a student of Dr. Robert McDonald.
Tickets are $35 for adults; $25 for seniors/veterans; and $10 for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Tickets can be purchased online atsheridan.edu/arts or by calling the Whitney Center for the Arts Box Office at 307-675-0360.
For a full schedule of upcoming events at the Whitney Center for the Arts, see sheridan.edu/arts.