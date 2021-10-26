SHERIDAN — Bighorn National Forest Supervisor Andrew Johnson announced that fire officials are planning pile burning projects this fall and winter.
Location and timing of the burning depends on favorable snow conditions. These piles are the result of timber sales and hand treatments that reduced hazardous fuel loading.
Medicine Wheel Ranger District piles are primarily in the Crater Ridge area, and near Antelope Butte ski area up to Granite Pass.
Powder River Ranger District piles are in the Dullknife, Caribou Creek, Grommund Creek, Summer Home areas, Poison Creek and Brush Creek areas.
Tongue Ranger District piles are in the near the Big Goose work center, Lamburger Rock area and at Johnson Creek near Arrowhead Lodge along Highway 14.
Smoke may be visible from communities surrounding the Bighorn National Forest and from highways but is not likely to impact any of the communities. Motorists are urged to drive cautiously along Highway 14 should smoke linger along the Highway in the Sibley Lake to Burgess Junction area.
Questions regarding the burning should be directed to the Powder River Ranger District at 307-684-7806, Medicine Wheel Ranger District at 307-765-4435 or the Supervisor’s Office and Tongue Ranger District 307-674-2600.