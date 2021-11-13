SHERIDAN — A Pint Night set for Nov. 18 at Black Tooth Brewing Company will benefit Sheridan College students.
The event, set to begin at 5 p.m., will feature the Sheridan College GPA (Generals Pale Ale) beer, brewed from the hops grown by Sheridan College students.
For every beer purchased, $1 will be donated to the Sheridan College Ag Scholarship Fund. In addition, the Ag Club and Range Club will be on site to sell non-alcoholic drinks.
Dummy roping and cornhole games will also be featured and Hetty’s Pizza will be on site.
Black Tooth is located at 312 Broadway St.