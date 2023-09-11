SHERIDAN — On Thursday at 6:30 p.m., the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will offer an evening with Pirate Professor Billy Bones, who teaches the finer points of lighthearted mischief and offers up zany lessons on how to stand, talk, sing and laugh like a boisterous buccaneer, all while promoting good manners, polite behavior and social courage.
“Pirate School: Sea Dreams” — created and performed by veteran New York actor David Engel — is set to an original cartoon-inspired musical score. Now in its 24th season, “Pirate School” has delighted thousands of families with its mischievous blend of improvisational clown theater and full-audience participation.