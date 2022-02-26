SHERIDAN — Many myths surround engineers, Weatherby design engineer Basil Staros said. From images of an engineer giving instructions at the construction site of a bridge or in an office far away, engineers have been associated with the architecture side. However, in 2016, manufacturing employed more than 578,000 engineers, the most of any industry, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This large employer for engineers is one path students at Sheridan High School can explore to be career- and college- ready by the time they receive a diploma.
Design or preconstruction courses are part of the career technical education course pathways at SHS, which gives students a foothold in the workplace or higher education by partnering with Sheridan College and local business internships.
SHS offers four computer-aided design and drafting classes that build toward a Certified Solidworks Associate certificate, awarded after completing a state test at the end of the program. The certificate demonstrates a student’s ability to utilize advanced functions and features on the Solidworks program.
CADD I, the entry-level class, focuses on computer drafting and hard drawing that will be the foundational basis for more advanced classes.
Students are introduced to Solidworks, a parametric modeling program that uses the computer to design objects or systems that model attributes of real-world behavior. Students use the program for planning, modeling, prototyping, project management, designing and building.
“We’re all project-based, so everything we’re doing designing parts is getting students experience. At the very end, we start making stuff. In CADD I, we make these electric race cars. Students design their own cars, based on the parts we give them, like the motor, the gears, the wheels, the axle and they figure out what they need to do,” said Paul Plourde, a design and pre-construction teacher at SHS.
Integrated CADD, followed by two advanced CADD courses, are largely project-based as well. In Integrated CADD, students are introduced to laser-cutting and laser printing — tools used within the manufacturing field. Students work closely with geographic information systems to understand how GPS functions and operates.
As a capstone project in engineering design — an advanced CADD class — students have to build a water filter by assembling and designing parts, then testing to see how they fit together.
“They have to go through and create their own product, original design and improvement to solve the problem and go through that engineer design process on their own. They keep an engineering notebook the same as would see in a college capstone course,” Plourde said.
The skills are integral in learning the job, Plourde said, while also giving students a place to combine mathematics, creativity and CADD skills.
Students apply learned skills from CADD classes in a variety of areas. Plourde said students take components from Solidworks and use them in a metal and machine shop. The versatility allows them to explore a wide range of jobs and allows students an edge as a job applicant in similar career fields.
Students apply CADD skills through internships in the manufacturing field. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the largest number of jobs for engineers in manufacturing were related to the production of computer and electronic products, transportation equipment and machinery.
John Ahrens, a senior at SHS, used the skills he built using Solidworks and 3D printing to work a fall internship at Weatherby.
“Most jobs use Solidworks, Ahrens said, “So having a baseline is important.”
As part of this internship, Ahrens shadowed an engineer to become familiar with the manufacturing of Weatherby firearms. Small projects introduced him to using 3D printers and Solidworks in a manufacturing environment.
Staros said they worked on the idea of failure during the drafting phase and learned how to transform those designs onto the 3D printer. Ahrens created a fixture for left-handed bolts, modeled on the Solidworks program, and 3D printing the design to test it.
Ahrens was able to work with a mentor to combine all the skills he learned on these projects, but Staros said mindset is important for an engineer. This mindset, Staros said, is the ability for someone to look at a problem and overcome all difficulties needed to solve it.
The most important part of the internship experience was being able to work with a student one-on-one, Staros said. This experience allowed Staros to communicate with Ahrens about college, post-college, advice in the field and to encourage him to work during breaks to continue his engineering journey.
Ahrens will attend the University of Wyoming in the fall for engineering.