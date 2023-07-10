SHERIDAN — A list of proposed prohibited uses of land in the Acme Special Planning Area was the topic of debate during the July 6 Sheridan County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.
For the second consecutive planning and zoning commission meeting related to the special planning area, public comment was not allowed. The July 6 meeting was the fourth related to the area; public comment was allowed at the first two meetings.
Sheridan County’s comprehensive plan in 2020 identified Acme as a special planning area. The designation recognized the area’s “unique economic development potential,” according to the comprehensive plan. The area is a roughly 700-acre area between Sheridan and Ranchester near Interstate 90. The Tongue River runs through the special planning area and the Kleenburn Recreation Area is located in the area, as well. The area also encompasses privately and governmentally owned land.
The planning and zoning commission was presented with a working document related to amending the rules and regulations of the special planning district. During that work session, a prohibited uses list was the main point of conversation among the commission. The list proposed by Sheridan County staff included 20 prohibited uses; after amendments by the commission the list included 21 uses ranging from petroleum refinery and concrete bath plant to chemical plant, process and storage and explosives manufacturing/storage.
Planning and Zoning Commissioner John Best wanted each of the five items stricken from the prohibited uses list during the June 1 meeting added back to the list. The items removed were: construction yard/shop; equipment rental; heavy/mining equipment sales/service/repair; manufactured home/mobile home sales/storage; and outdoor storage.
Best said each item removed was simply because it was a current use on the land, which would have been grandfathered in anyways.
Best and Planning and Zoning Commissioner Jeff Wallack were at odds over whether to re-add stricken items to the prohibited uses list.
“I’m opposed to any new restrictions… Why put further restrictions on the existing property owners who may be making a change to what their use is? I think this just devalues the existing property owners by changing and further restricting their use,” Wallack said. “So, I’ll be opposed to any further restrictions.”
Of the five items previously stricken, only manufactured home/mobile home sales/storage was added back to the prohibited uses list.
The next meeting for the commission will be Sept. 7, at which point it will vote whether to send the proposed amendment to the rules and regulations of the Acme Special Planning Area to the Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners.
“At that meeting, the public will most certainly be allowed to address the commission,” Planning and Zoning Commission Chair John Seely said.