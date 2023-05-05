SHERIDAN — The Acme Special Planning Area was once again the topic of conversation during a Sheridan County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.
Sheridan County’s comprehensive plan in 2020 identified Acme as a special planning area. The designation recognized the area’s “unique economic development potential,” according to the comprehensive plan. The area is a roughly 700-acre area between Sheridan and Ranchester near Interstate 90. The Tongue River runs through the special planning area and the Kleenburn Recreation Area is located in the area, as well.
Thursday evening was the third meeting for the special planning area.
"This is a process," Seely said. "Because it's such a major project, it's not something that is done in one meeting or two meetings. But, we want to give everybody an opportunity to express their views, to fully understand what we're doing and make an informed, full and complete decision when we get to that point."
The board has twice previously opened the floor for public comment from local stakeholders to share opinions on how the area should be managed going forward. At each meeting, community members repeatedly expressed a desire to keep the area as it is now and protect wildlife habitats.
County planning staff brought a proposed text outlining permissible uses in the special planning area and general rules associated with use of land in the area.
"It is the intent of the Acme Special Use District to encourage uses that offer potential for economic development and job creation for Sheridan County in a manner that sustains community character, natural space, and scenic values associated with the Tongue River Valley," the proposed text reads.
Much of the conversation among the board was straightforward, though the "Prohibited Uses" section of the proposed text sparked discussion.
The staff proposed prohibited use list had 20 items; following three amendments from the board, there were 21 listed prohibited uses, each are industrial in nature, ranging from cement manufacturing and a bottling factory to explosives manufacturing/storage and toxic/hazardous waste storage.
Five items were removed from the prohibited use list, they were: construction yard/shop; equipment rental; heavy/mining equipment sales/service/repair; manufactured home/mobile home sales/storage; and outdoor storage.
Planning and Zoning Commissioner David Wills encouraged submission of potential additions to the prohibited use list via email.
"Certainly can't outthink everyone," he said.
Other portions of the proposed text were preliminarily adopted by the board without change. Those portions were similar to other county planning documents or provisions already in place, including the master plan application process, minimum standards and application approval standards.
The next meeting will be June 1, during which the board will ensure proper amendments have been made to the staff's proposed text. The board will also schedule a public hearing to consider stakeholder opinions regarding the proposed changes to the area.