SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public meeting to educate the community on what the current Sheridan county 2020 comprehensive plan provides for the Acme area and will discuss a possible amendment to current zoning regulations.
The county commission is hoping to identify what can be done to preserve the natural features and open space in the Acme special planning area and what features should be included in the area on the comprehensive plan.
“Come find out about the background of the zoning and planning for the site, and the things the planning commission is taking into consideration and to talk about what is important to take into account for the area.” said Sheridan County Planner Mark Reid.
The county commission is looking for public comments on how the area should be zoned and managed, s well as what is important about that area for the residents of Sheridan County. The comprehensive plan identifies important natural features and historic sites in the area such as the Acme Power Plant.
The Acme Power Plant was constructed in 1910 on the bank of the Tongue River outside of Sheridan as a means to provide power to the residents of Sheridan. The plant moved in and out of commission over the 20th century and was even a private family’s warehouse in 1976.
From there, the plant was purchased by Perkins Power in 1983 and later filed for bankruptcy in 1991 after the joint venture with Petro Oil & Gas to build a $50 million dollar plant at the Acme site failed.
From this bankruptcy, Black Diamond Resources became the default owner of the Acme Power Plant, which had plans to convert the Acme plant to a coal gasification plant by 1996. This venture failed as well, which ultimately transferred the land to Golden Eagle Resources, and then to Fort Acme. The site remained under Fort Acme until they assigned salvage rights to a private individual in 2000.
The Acme plant was approved by the Sheridan Board of County Commissioners to be used as a vehicle storage and disposal facility in 2008. Finally, the plant was purchased by the Sheridan County Conservation District in cooperation with the Sheridan Community Land Trust and the Nature Conservancy in 2017, which is when the Acme Power Plant Reclamation Project became a reality. The vision of the project has three main objectives: protecting land and water quality, capturing the historic importance of the site and ensuring public access and use.
The restoration project is a collaborative effort between the Sheridan County Conservation District; Sheridan Community Land Trust; Sheridan County; Wyoming Game and Fish Department; Sheridan County Travel and Tourism; Padlock Ranch; Black Gold, LLC; Montana Dakota Utilities; Museum at the Bighorns; Sheridan County YMCA; Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce; Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources; Sheridan Recreation District/Parks and Recreation Board; and the city of Sheridan.
Initial environmental assessments of the site confirmed hazardous substances and petroleum hydrocarbons, as well as multiple other contaminants such as asbestos, lead-based paint and building debris. The testing showed the site is unsafe and the current priority is to clean up contaminants to protect the land and water quality around the site and in the Tongue River, as well as ensure public access and use and preserve the historical and cultural importance of the site.
“A variety of different contaminants have been present in the soil over the years, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) support has been really helpful to differentiate the types of contaminants and to devise clean-up methodologies to start the clean-up process,” Powder River Basin Council staff attorney Shannon Anderson said.
According to the Acme Reclamation Project once completed, the reclaimed Acme Power Plant will serve the Sheridan County community through added outdoor recreation access. Outdoor recreation is a fast-growing industry in Wyoming and the Acme Power Plant restoration would provide space for a multitude of recreation types including hunting, hiking, bird watching and other types of recreation. The National Audubon Society has designated the area as an important bird area for Sheridan County.
“There is interest in blending the site into the overall river ecosystem with tourism and recreation opportunities.” Anderson said. “But until the contamination is cleaned up there is an open-ended question on what comes next.”
Sheridan County Conservation District staff ask for recreationists to please respect fences and adjacent landowners by not attempting to enter the site. There is the potential to track contaminants to surrounding areas and/or for visitors to injure themselves amid the debris.
The Sheridan County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting will be held in the Sheridan County Courthouse, second floor commissioners board room March 2 at 5:30 p.m.
“It is a public meeting to receive comments from the public about the future of the Acme area,” Powder River Power Basin Council staff attorney Shannon Anderson said. “It would be great to have folks show up and give comments on what they want to see for the future of the site.”
The current comprehensive plan can be viewed online at sheridancounty.com/depts/public-works/planning/comprehensive-plan/2020-comprehensive-plan.