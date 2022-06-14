SHERIDAN — Sheridan County is updating the plan it uses to organize our government, private sector, non-governmental organizations and the community during disaster response.
The Emergency Operations Plan organizes community-wide response by coordinating resources, staff, equipment and decision-making structures that may be needed for any type of natural disaster, human-caused threat or other emergency incident. The EOP is multi-jurisdictional, meaning it covers all of the towns, cities and unincorporated areas in Sheridan County.
The EOP facilitates Sheridan County’s response to major events like the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as more common incidents such as severe winter storms and wildfires, or even planned events that require resources and planning across the community such as the Sheridan WYO Rodeo. Sheridan County Emergency Management will engage the whole community in this planning effort, including community organizations and residents. Interested community members are invited to join a community forum set for 5:30 p.m. June 28, where the project team will provide updates on the planning process and get your feedback.
This will be a hybrid online and in-person forum. RSVP to receive a virtual meeting link or to join in-person at the Sheridan County Courthouse second floor addition in the commissioner’s board room, 224 S. Main Street, Sheridan.
Learn more about the Sheridan County EOP Update or register for the upcoming community forum at sheridancounty.com.