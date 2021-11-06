SHERIDAN — The Little Goose Plein Air Painters of Sheridan will hold an exhibition of member’s works at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library through Nov. 29.
The paintings on display include studio created pieces and plein air paintings from some of the areas around the Bighorn Mountains and Wyoming, where the group painted this past season.
The group was formed in 2016, as a means for artists, mostly members of the Sheridan Artists Guild, to come together and paint. The Little Goose Plein Air Painters paint at different locations around the area May through October. Membership is open to artists who enjoy painting plein air or who wish to learn. All painting and drawing mediums and skill levels are welcome.
Plein air refers to paintings that are created primarily in the open air, and on location, as opposed to painting entirely in a studio setting. Artists painting “en plein air” seek to capture the natural light and energy of a location in the painting. The Impressionists are probably the best known plein air painters. Their desire was to capture the ever changing qualities of natural light and was their motivation for abandoning their studios in favor of painting out of doors.
Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.