SHERIDAN — Voters in Campbell County will answer one question Aug. 17, while also creating a plethora of others, as they head to the polls to determine whether the county will have its own community college district.
Currently, Sheridan and Gillette colleges make up the Northern Wyoming Community College District. That might just be one of several changes following Tuesday’s vote.
If approved, the ballot proposal would allow Campbell County to establish a community college district and levy up to four mills for its operation and maintenance. Voters would also elect seven members for the college’s board of trustees, with those individuals then selecting who will serve two- and four-year terms.
According to the Campbell County Clerk’s Office, 23 individuals are listed on the ballot as candidates for the potential new community college board.
The battle lines between those who support and oppose the proposal to split from the current Northern Wyoming Community College District and its main campus at Sheridan College seem to be clear — local control versus an unnecessary tax burden.
Property owners in Campbell County currently don’t pay taxes to help fund Gillette College. However, the current NWCCD board also consists of members from and elected only by Sheridan County residents.
“I’m cautiously optimistic,” said Josh McGrath, a member of the current Gillette College Advisory Board and supporter of the Vote Yes for Gillette College effort. “I think there’s support for it. I think there are nay-sayers, too. I hope the supporters get out and vote.”
To McGrath and others, the issue of Gillette College operating as a completely independent district has seemed inevitable, as the NWCCD’s efforts there have grown from classes taught at various sites within Gillette to the development of a $90 million campus funded by Campbell County, the city of Gillette, the town of Wright and Campbell County residents and businesses over the last 20 years.
That development includes the construction of the Pronghorn Center, completed in 2016, a $18.6 million, 52,000-square-foot building funded through Campbell County, the state of Wyoming and private donors. The facility includes a 1,800-seat athletic venue, a hardwood court, a nursing simulation lab, flexible classrooms, a center for student veterans and a fitness center.
McGrath, who is also a candidate for the potential new Gillette College board, said he believes it’s not a matter of “if” Gillette College stands on its own, “but when.”
That independence could happen as soon as the votes are tallied Tuesday night. Though, McGrath added, if approved, there’s also a measure of uncertainty.
“A new (community college) district hasn’t been created in Wyoming in 50 years,” McGrath said. “There’s going to be some growing, some growing pains.
“I can’t tell you exactly what will happen,” he added. “There will certainly be some figure-it-out kind of stuff.”
McGrath said the first step might be for the new district board to meet on its own, then reach out for a joint session with the NWCCD board. There would also be the task of hiring a new college president.
“A board really has only one employee. That’s the president,” he said. “Certainly, the new president, whomever that may be, then has to hire his cabinet and fill those positions.”
Another key issue is accreditation. According to legislation passed at the state level that set up Tuesday’s vote, state funding for all enrollment at NWCCD, including in Campbell County, will continue to come to the district until the new college receives full accreditation.
“On Aug. 18, yes we’d have our own (community college) district,” McGrath said. “But we wouldn’t be accredited. At that point, the accreditation is still through NWCCD.”
Debra Wendtland, NWCCD board chair, said it could take up to four years for Gillette College to become accredited, meaning the two colleges would most likely be linked for the foreseeable future.
“We’re ready to work with them. We have no hard feelings,” Wendtland said. “We’ll get through it.”
Wendtland added it helps she already knows many of the individuals running for the Gillette College board.
“I have every expectation we’ll get along fine and will be able to work through these things,” she said. “Of course, that depends who’s on their board.”
Besides accreditation, the potential split will also bring up issues for both colleges related to budgets, personnel and programming. According to NWCCD President Walter Tribley, district officials currently have one budget that encompasses all three of the community college’s campuses — Sheridan, Gillette and Buffalo.
“One of those reasons is because there are several expenses that are shared across all three counties we serve,” Tribley said. “And, not to complicate it, but some of those items may be used more or less during any one given semester in a certain location.”
Tribley said one example of all three sites benefiting together is the purchasing of software licensing, where items can be purchased at a lower price overall due to economies of scale.
The trio of campuses have also benefited financially by having one position or one department, possibly located at another campus, help the others to manage operations and programming at a different site, a practice that would certainly stop if the split is approved.
However, Tribley said there’s no easy answer on which individuals would stay with what college.
“It is too early to tackle this question with matter-of-fact answers,” he said. “There are many unknowns, but what is important is our district’s commitment to keep students at the forefront of our decisions, and that we stand ready to be good partners and to help the new district as much as is reasonable and prudent.”
Wendtland added that, while NWCCD officials and board members have worked to anticipate some of the challenges that might arise from the potential split, plenty of variables remain.
“This is all an issue we thought would be coming,” she said. “(But) no one has done this before. … It’s new for them and us.”
Despite any questions and challenges the potential split poses, both sides are already in agreement that students will remain the top priority.
“There’s definitely some unknowns,” McGrath said. “(But) I think both schools are committed to work together and make things as healthy as possible for everyone.
“Student success is No. 1,” he added. “That’s what we’re here for.”