SHERIDAN — The 2022 Bighorn National Forest Artist in Residence Jolene Poetzsch recently completed her project. She spent time in the forest, mostly on the Medicine Wheel Ranger District this past summer taking photographs to use as inspirations for her oil paintings. In the future, her work will be on display at the Shells Falls Visitor Center.

“I was quite awestruck by the fields of color, particularly purple and yellow,” Poetzsch said. “When the breeze blew past each petal and blade of grass, the entire scene felt and looked like one organism breathing.”

