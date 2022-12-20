SHERIDAN — The 2022 Bighorn National Forest Artist in Residence Jolene Poetzsch recently completed her project. She spent time in the forest, mostly on the Medicine Wheel Ranger District this past summer taking photographs to use as inspirations for her oil paintings. In the future, her work will be on display at the Shells Falls Visitor Center.
“I was quite awestruck by the fields of color, particularly purple and yellow,” Poetzsch said. “When the breeze blew past each petal and blade of grass, the entire scene felt and looked like one organism breathing.”
Growing up in the mountains of Montana City, Montana, Poetzsch became a nature and animal lover at a young age. She attended the University of Montana and graduated in 2016 with a Bachelor of Science degree in wildlife biology with an emphasis in entomology. Self-taught, she finds peace and joy in painting and is inspired by life’s beauty.
She has a very rare neurological condition called Spinocerebellar Ataxia type 8 (SCA8); the uncommonness of this progressive and degenerative disorder makes it difficult to diagnose. The National Ataxia Foundation estimates that less than 1/150,000 of the worldwide population has SCA8. This neurological disorder causes cerebellar atrophy, causing muscular weakness and pain, dysarthria (a severe speech disorder), dysphasia (difficulty swallowing), vision problems, Parkinsonian tremors and a host of other symptoms.
Art is a way for Poetzsch to escape her illness and embrace life. She said the opportunity to be the Bighorn National Forest Artist in Residence was a wonderful and peaceful one. She said she hopes her story and artwork inspires more people to gently enjoy nature. You can learn more on her Facebook page, Life’s Brushstrokes, facebook.com/JolenePoetzsch.