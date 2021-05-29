BIG HORN — Steps toward the future will accompany steps across the graduation stage for Big Horn High School seniors, as the 2021 graduating class of 34 students participated in a Sheridan County School District 1 program called “Point B” throughout the year and completed the program during the final weeks of school.
Though Christian Walker will leave his National Football League aspirations from childhood behind, he steps into a year of school at John Brown University in Missouri as part of the Kanakuk Link Year gap year program. Cassie Guelde will not become the next Hannah Montana, like she had dreamed about when she was younger but will attend the University of Wyoming’s Bachelor of Science in nursing. And Camryn Hecker grew up wanting to be a veterinarian and will continue to work with animals as a high school graduate.
Chrysanthi Paninos remembers wanting to be an ornithologist when she grew up, joking she only aspired to be a person who studies or is an expert on birds because she could say the professional’s full name in first grade. Instead, after Paninos walks across Big Horn’s stage, she will attend Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington.
Many Big Horn High School seniors will not fulfill their childhood dreams when they graduate, but through the Point B program, they have balanced their dreams and aspirations with tangible steps forward and feel confident moving toward their future.
“It’s not frustrating but interesting to think about how many things that happen that take our paths different ways,” Walker said. “I think, ‘Oh, that’d be sweet if I was an NFL player,’ but I’m also just glad to have explored what I’m really good at and think about that.”
Principal Al Sparkman brought the idea of the Point B program to Big Horn and SCSD1 when he became Big Horn High School’s principal two years ago, wanting to ensure students’ success after they graduated and adjust the high school’s curriculum to best support its students. Point B asks students to create a post-graduation plan, and Big Horn plans to track its students and their success for five years after graduation.
Students took life skills classes throughout the year, learning about personal finance and independent living, worked with career advisement planners to prepare for senior interviews with business people across the county and country and then participated in job shadowing, internships or apprenticeships as part of Point B.
When approached with the program at the beginning of the school year, both Paninos and Walker said it was good to start thinking early about life after high school and, in hindsight, expressed gratitude to their teachers and faculty for beginning that process. Guelde pointed out high-schoolers had always been strongly encouraged to graduate high school but hadn’t been forced to think about life after graduation — a cornerstone of the Point B program.
Life skills teacher Andrew Marcure acknowledged planning for the future in a concrete way intimidated some seniors, which informed how teachers and administration supported the Rams and Lady Rams.
As the senior class reached different Point B milestones throughout the year, Marcure and fellow Big Horn staff made sure to celebrate the students’ accomplishments. Marcure found many students were undecided about their future or had thought about what they wanted to do without a concrete plan at the beginning of the school year, so applauding seniors’ cover letter and resume creation and interview success, as well as when they officially selected their Point B in May was a cornerstone of the program’s inaugural year.
“I know that down the road they’re going to be happy that, ‘I was able to think about this,’” Marcure said.
Guelde spoke of friends who were uncertain about their future and said Sparkman pushed seniors to explore their options by taking different classes and completing internships in an effort to discover what they wanted to do after high school. Guelde and Paninos highlighted Big Horn’s teachers and administration’s compassion and understanding when students were unsure about their next steps.
“I think it was important to note that it’s OK to not know what you’re doing,” Paninos said. “Especially for me, I’m undecided as of now, but it’s good to accept everyone’s path is different, and this program is awesome for these students.”
Those relationships between students and faculty mentors, some new and some that became stronger because of Point B programming, will stay with Big Horn seniors — Paninos said it was her favorite part of the program, working in the high school’s front office and developing a professional and personal relationship with Sparkman and administrative assistant Barbara Mitchell.
The other seniors, like Hecker, said the life skills they acquired through their internships, apprenticeships and job shadows proved to be the best part of Point B.
Regardless if Big Horn seniors used to dream of becoming an NFL football player, the next Hannah Montana, a veterinarian or an ornithologist, they all find it hard to believe they will soon leave their high school careers behind. But Big Horn staff, faculty and administration will not leave their seniors’ network, and Walker, Guelde, Hecker and Paninos know the Point B program will leave them and their peers prepared for their lives as high school graduates.
“That’s something I loved about the Point B program — it’s not simply about careers that would give you the highest salary or the most prestige in a community,” Guelde said. “It’s about careers that will follow our hearts. … Just that idea that you should follow your heart and your dreams and your goals, rather than what society or the world would say is progress.”