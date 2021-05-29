DAYTON — “Honestly, I was a bit lost.”
This thought, shared by Tongue River High School seniors Sydnee Pitman and Hunter O’Neal, is not unique to them. Everyone has had best-laid plans that have fallen apart or traveled down an unclear future path. Often, there is no road map on the journey to success — mistakes will be made and the wrong path will be taken, sometimes more than once.
But as their senior year comes to an end, both Pitman and O’Neal know where they’re going and how to get there. And they credit the high school’s Point B program with helping them.
“A lot of high-schoolers don’t really know where they want to go to college or even if they want to go to college,” Pitman said. “Point B helped make things clearer. It’s how I determined that my school (The South Dakota School of Mines and Technology) would be best for me. It was how I determined my career path. The future can be kind of scary, but it’s less scary when you have someone helping you.”
The goal of the Point B program is simple, according to Principal Colby Lynch: help each and every graduate reach their “point B” after high school, whether that be college, career, religious mission or something else.
The goal is to maximize students’ time in school, by giving them the skills and knowledge they need to be successful after graduation, Lynch said.
“What we tell our students is that, while the four years of high school feels like a long time, it is really a small window of opportunity to get the best education possible and to prepare for your next step,” Lynch said. “We try to give them the tools to make the most of the time they have in our school and to be fully prepared for whatever their point B is.”
Point B classes are offered each afternoon at the high school, and each day focuses on a different facet of preparing students for life after high school, Lynch said.
Monday is ACT test prep while Tuesday focuses on student accountability and developing study skills that will keep them from failing, Lynch said.
Wednesday is character education — an important but often overlooked facet of preparing students for adult life, character education instructor CJ Scholl said.
“In character ed, we are giving our students the tools to figure out who they are,” Scholl said. ”A lot of our main focus is how we deal with challenges that come between us and our point B. When they get hit with the hardest challenge in their lives, how will they get through it without letting it define them? How do they continue on the path of being the greatest version of themselves?”
On Thursday, the school offers a career class encouraging students to think about their plans after high school and discover their aptitudes and passions, Lynch said.
Pitman and O’Neal have very different post-high-school plans. She plans to study geological engineering at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology this fall, while he will work as a ranchhand at the Padlock Ranch.
Pitman said she’s always had a passion for the outdoors, and she’s a self-professed “rock kid” who loves collecting the rocks she finds outdoors. In hindsight, a career as a geologist seems obvious, but it wasn’t always so clear-cut, she said.
“It came up on one of the career tests I took here at school, but I had never thought of it before that,” Pitman said. “I had considered NASA engineering, but you can only work so many places. Geological engineering was never something I thought I wanted to do, but after a while, it just made sense.”
O’Neal also had difficulties determining his point B. For a while, he was planning to do welding work on oil and gas pipelines, but when that industry went into decline, he had to make another choice. At the recommendation of his father, he pursued a job at the Padlock Ranch, which he’s held for a year and plans to continue after high school.
While O’Neal determined his future path on his own, he said the Point B classes helped prepare him for life after high school in other ways.
“The character education and ACT prep and everything really do seem to help,” O’Neal said. “Character education taught me to never be scared and to embrace the weirdness of life. It taught me to always keep busy and work hard,”
Lynch said the school plans to continue the Point B program and hopes to eventually institute community partnerships allowing students to have hands-on experiences in potential career paths. In the meantime, Lynch is happy the program provides students like Pitman and O’Neal with a road map when they need it most.
“All point B’s are equally awesome,” Lynch said. “Whatever that looks like for our students, we want to help them get there.”