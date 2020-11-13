SHERIDAN — Fifteen people representing many sectors of the Sheridan community completed two days of community panels on the way to choosing Sheridan’s next police chief, which continues to final steps Monday.
“They had great insights that I have no doubt will help in shap(ing) the person we select,” Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae said in an email to media members Friday morning.
The position was vacated officially by former Sheridan Police Chief Rich Adriaens Sept. 18, when he retired from the force. A first search included only internal candidates, but three candidates were not identified as able to move forward in the process after Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police panel interviews.
In the interim between Adriaen’s exit and the new chief hiring, Sheridan Police Department Lts. Tom Ringley and Travis Koltiska rotated through the position of interim chief. Both are in the running for the position, along with three out-of-state candidates.
McRae will complete interviews with candidates Friday and submit all information associated with the search to the city’s governing body for them to complete their own examination of the candidates over the weekend.
During Monday’s regularly scheduled city council meeting, mayor and council will hold an executive session and come out with an order of selection. Following that, McRae, the mayor and council will send an offer letter to the candidate selected. Once the candidate is selected, council will formally vote on the individual to complete the process.
The Sheridan Municipal Charter Ordinance 2202 process for hiring department heads states that the city administrator selects the department head, brings the name to the mayor who then brings it to the council and they vote the person in.
“I didn’t like that process as it seemed a little too “rubber stamp” to me, so I have collaborated with the mayor and council members to create this system where I can eliminate candidates whom I feel will not be a good fit for the city staff and myself, then bring the other names to the council where we will decide together on the selectee,” McRae said.
McRae said he will complete one more consideration following his interviews with candidates today, but also said the five candidates who have worked through the process all week are “all top notch and so far I don’t see anyone that I feel wouldn’t or couldn’t be a good fit with the city.”
Following the hiring process, McRae said he is responsibility to mold and shape the hired police chief to fit with his expectations and the city’s direction.