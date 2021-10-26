SHERIDAN — 307 Horse Racing may have received county commission approval for its operation last week, but the horse betting establishment will have a new hurdle to jump next week.
During the Nov. 1 city council meeting, the council will consider transferring the liquor license of Little Goose Liquors to 307 Horse Racing, which is moving into the building and will offer betting on simulcast and historic horse races.
The goal of the company is to offer both alcohol and horse betting in the same location, according to CEO Jack Greer.
Allowing alcohol and horse gambling in the same building will be something of a precedent for Sheridan, according to Police Chief Travis Koltiska. Currently, the city offers horse betting at Wyoming Downs and Wyoming Horse Palace, neither of which serve alcohol.
During a work session Oct. 25, Koltiska said he wasn’t advocating for or against allowing the liquor license to transfer to 307 Horse Racing. Rather, he wanted to inform the council of statistical data pointing to potential risks of the switch.
Sharing data from the city of Billings,Montana, Koltiska said it was clear crime rates increased in areas where gambling and alcohol commingled.
“For robberies, in the non-casino areas there was one, and around the casinos, there were seven,” Koltiska said. “There were eight burglaries in the non-casino areas, and in the casino areas, there were 16. As you can see, going through drugs, theft and other crimes… there’s substantial increases in crime (in areas with gambling).”
Similarly, Koltiska shared a study from Baltimore, Maryland, showing the crime count increased nearly 38 times five years after a casino was constructed there.
“It’s been anecdotal that you add a vice — whether it’s alcohol or gambling — there are noticeable impacts to crime in the area,” Koltiska said.
Koltiska also pointed out the location’s close proximity to subsidized housing and noted that, according to the Recovery Village Drug and Alcohol Rehab website, “people who are unemployed or have a low income are more likely to gamble compulsively.”
307 Horse Racing currently operates a similar location in Gillette, and Greer said he is unaware of any crime rate increase since they began operation. He said commingling alcohol and gambling is relatively common in the industry, and he was unaware of any major public safety concerns.
“I personally have not had any issues, and our company has not had any issues,” Greer said.
In other Sheridan City Council news:
On Nov. 1, the council will consider a resolution setting rules for the new retail liquor license application process.
The city received an additional retail liquor license — its 23rd — following an increase in population of around 800 people, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. The Liquor License Process Review Committee, comprising city councilors Jacob Martin, Shawn Day and Steven Brantz, was created last month with the task of determining the process and timeline for allocating the new license.
According to the proposed resolution, the applications are due by Dec. 31. After that date, the committee and council will review the applications. The top applications, as determined by the city and the committee, will be entered into a lottery drawing. The winner of that drawing will be awarded the new liquor license in January or February.
At the recommendation of councilor Aaron Linden and others, the process review committee has clarified what they are looking for in potential applicants, Martin said.
“We’ve added extra parameters on top of what is already in place in our current laws,” Martin said. “Those will be ‘How will you benefit the city of Sheridan?’ and ‘Why do you want the license?’ I think ‘How will you benefit the city?’ is a great way to put it because it could include things like location and how they’ll benefit the economy and whether they’re renovating an old building. So it’s kind of all encompassing.”
Linden, who had previously expressed concerns about a lack of clear selection criteria in previous iterations of the resolution, said he was satisfied with the changes made by the committee.
“I think… just being clear on the front end of the licensing, that’s all I was really asking for,” Linden said. “Just because I want it to be a fair and open process for anybody applying, they should know whether their application will be kicked out right away. But state law, local ordinance and benefits to the city — if that’s what we’re basing it on, that’s fair and transparent.”