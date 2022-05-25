SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Police Department issued a statement Tuesday indicating six people reported theft of catalytic converters from their vehicles between April 20 and May 23. SPD Capt. Tom Ringley encouraged everyone to take precautions to properly secure their property.
The crimes were committed at a variety of businesses and one residential property throughout Sheridan, Ringley said. Four of the six vehicles targeted for theft were large Ford vans, size 350 or above.
Ringley recommended calling 911 if you witness suspected criminal activity. Anyone with information about the crimes may contact SPD Officer Alex Murray at 307-672-2413.