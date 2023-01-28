scam stock.jpg
SHERIDAN — Sheridan Police Department warned of a recent scam involving Sheridan City Council. 

A local resident received a letter purportedly from Sheridan City Council requesting the community's assistance. The envelope contains a letter that is allegedly from the "National Police Association" requesting support for "Quality of Life Policing." The petition also requests a donation to the National Police Association to "report to the city council" the community's support of the police. 

