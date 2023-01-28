SHERIDAN — Sheridan Police Department warned of a recent scam involving Sheridan City Council.
A local resident received a letter purportedly from Sheridan City Council requesting the community's assistance. The envelope contains a letter that is allegedly from the "National Police Association" requesting support for "Quality of Life Policing." The petition also requests a donation to the National Police Association to "report to the city council" the community's support of the police.
Sheridan City Council has made no partnership with the National Police Association, and the letter is not from Sheridan City Council. The letter is believed to be a scam attempt using legitimate organizations. Anyone receiving such a letter should not respond to send any donation to the organization represented in the letter.
Community members do not need to report receiving the letter but should file a report with ic3.gov, which will report the scam directly to the Internet Crime Complaint Center with the Federal Bureau of investigation.