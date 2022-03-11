SHERIDAN — Shortly following dismissal of a statewide lawsuit targeting local entities including Sheridan County School District 2, the district’s board of trustees now faces individual lawsuits filed by Sheridan’s Harry Pollak March 9.
Pollak filed suit against all nine trustees — Susan Wilson, Arin Waddell, Shellie Szmyd, Wayne Schatz, Shane Rader, Ann Perkins, Ed Fessler, Mary Beth Evers and Dana Wyatt — in individual and official capacities for infringement of free speech rights.
This comes after dismissal of a 135-page statewide federal lawsuit against, among many others, SCSD2 Superintendent Scott Stults, the SCSD2 board and the Sheridan Police Department, which was presented unofficially to board trustees during a public SCSD2 board of trustees meeting Nov. 1, 2021.
The previous suit filed by attorney Nick Beduhn of Buffalo in U.S. District Court for the District of Wyoming, included local petitioners Shelta Rambur and Tiffany Leimback among the plaintiffs and lists Gov. Mark Gordon, Wyoming State Health Officer Alexia Harrist, Wyoming Department of Health Interim Director Stefan Johansson, Stults, SCSD2 trustees; SPD; school districts in Albany, Laramie, Goshen, Sweetwater and Uinta counties; and county health officers in Albany, Johnson, Laramie, Goshen and Sweetwater as respondents.
The plaintiffs in the case failed to meet a deadline to respond to seven motions to dismiss filed by defendants in the case on Feb. 10, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.
Sheridan County School District 2 attorney Kendal R. Hoopes with Yonkee & Toner in Sheridan — representing Stults and the board of trustees — filed a motion to dismiss Nov. 19, 2021, noting a lack of subject matter jurisdiction and petitioners’ failure to comply with Rule 8 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure.
Sheridan Police Department followed 10 days later with a motion to dismiss based on insufficient service of process on SPD, as the papers were served to a records technician.
U.S. District Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal dismissed the case against SPD without prejudice Jan. 20, and she dismissed the case against SCSD2 without prejudice Dec. 22, 2021.
The new suit filed refers to an incident at SCSD2’s February board meeting.
At the beginning of public comment, Wilson recited guidance regarding what could be discussed during speakers’ three-minute allotments. Speaking about whether the district is following the state constitution, personnel matters and criticism, ridicule, name calling, inappropriate language, threats, loud clapping and loud noises were all prohibited during public comment Feb. 7, according to an article published in The Sheridan Press Feb. 8.
“We do not talk about personnel unless it’s favorable things. We always like to hear those. That’s a personnel matter, which we are not allowed to speak about in public,” Wilson said.
“You will refrain from making comments of personal nature that reflect upon the character or content of a trustee, a school employee or other speakers.
“Remember this is a civil meeting,” she said.
People signing up for public comment had to comply with the additional language presented on the sign-up sheet Monday, which read, “Due to ongoing litigation we will not hear audience comments on mask mandates, vaccinations, or comments regarding whether or not the district is following the constitution. Thank you for understanding.”
Wilson interrupted Harry Pollak, the third speaker during public comment, after he mentioned Stults’ name in regard to Stults’ comments at the Jan. 10 meeting.
“We aim to set the record straight from the board meeting on Jan. 10 of this year regarding Stults rebutting parents declaration that the board and superintendent have violated our rights under Article I, Section 38A of the Wyoming Constitution, and that Article I, Section 38C gave them the authority to do so,” Pollak said.
Pollak denied his comment concerned personnel, but Wilson reiterated he mentioned Stults and cited SCSD2 policy GBJ, which outlines personnel records and files and also cites Wyoming Statute 16-4-201.
Pollak said he would remove Stults’ name from his comments, but Wilson said his time was up and dismissed him from the meeting. After dismissing Pollak, board members recessed for 15 minutes, with Trustee Shane Rader providing the lone dissenting vote. Pollak left the meeting followed by SPD Sgt. Kelly Waugh.
The board reconvened 15 minutes later and continued public comment with the final community member signed up for a three-minute slot, then continued with the meeting as set by the agenda.
In Pollak’s suit, he alleges by restricting speech on certain topics, the school board engaged in content-based discrimination that was not narrowly tailored to a legitimate governmental purpose, such as conducting an orderly meeting. The board, Pollak asserts in the suit, also engaged in unconstitutional viewpoint-based discrimination directed at Pollak.
Pollak further asks for relief in a preliminary and permanent injunction prohibiting the board from restricting Pollak’s free speech rights in the future, a judgment declaring the board’s actions were unlawful and financial compensation for damages, attorney fees and costs of the action and other relief as deemed just and proper by the court.
Attorneys representing Pollak include Philip Abromats and Letitia C. Abromats of Abromats Law out of Greybull.
Summons sent to each individual trustee’s home address — dated for March 10 — asserts trustees must respond to the suit within 21 days. The answer or motion must be served on Pollak or Philip Abromats. At the time of reporting, proof of service had not been filled out.
By press time Friday, Trustees Shane Rader and Ed Fessler responded to requests for comment.
“Thank you for the opportunity,” Fessler wrote in an email. “This is the first I’ve heard of Harry’s suit. I’ll defer to our counsel, chair or perhaps the superintendent.”
Stults also responded to request for comment via email, noting he and administration “can’t comment on a pending lawsuit.”
Rader acknowledged receipt of the email and also said he was unable to comment due to the pending lawsuit. Szmyd, Wyatt, Waddell and Wilson all responded via email, also noting they could not comment due to pending litigations. Other trustees did not immediately respond to requests for comment by press time Friday morning.