SHERIDAN — No further amendments were made to the city of Sheridan’s $55.06 million Fiscal Year 2022 budget as it was approved Monday.
The recommended appropriations are significantly higher than the $40.70 million in appropriations approved by the council in Fiscal Year 2021, according to City Administrator Stuart McRae. In FY2021, council budgeted for significantly less revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the city based its revenue estimate not on fiscal 2021’s budgeted revenues, but on actual revenues from Fiscal Year 2020 — the last “normal” year for comparison.
The city budgeted $55.49 million in revenues in Fiscal Year 2022, McRae said. This is in line with the actual revenues in FY2020, which totaled $53.77 million.
Last week, council approved several recommended amendments to the budget. These included reducing the allocation for movement of the city’s locomotive from $200,000 to $50,000; increasing the allocation for Firefighter Plan A Retirement contingency funds from $100,000 to $200,000; allocating $5,000 to support incidental costs related to local tours by U.S. Congressional staffers; appropriating $5,400 to upgrade multi-factor authentication, which increases security on city technology and computers; and increasing the city’s allocation to the Sheridan Educational and Economic Development Association joint powers board by $26,000, to better match contributions being made by Sheridan College.
On Monday, the council narrowly voted down another proposed amendment, 4-3. The amendment would have removed funding for the creation of a pond in Malcolm Wallop Park.
The FY2022 budget includes a $200,000 allocation for the creation of a pond in Wallop Park, according to McRae. This is in addition to $180,000 in previously allocated city funds and $340,000 in grants the city has accumulated since 2018 for the pond.
The $600,000 will continue to be earmarked for the project even though, in a recently revised estimate, the project cost jumped to $974,000. Councilors said they would work to find ways to lower the price of the project or bring in additional funding if needed. If the amendment had been approved, the grants would have been returned and the $200,000 would have been reallocated to work at Black Tooth Park, including the installation of a public restroom.
During public comment, former Sheridan Mayor Roger Miller and John Madia, Little Big Horn Chapter President of Trout Unlimited, spoke in favor of the project.
“We’d like to see this project built,” Madia said. “We think it’s important for Sheridan, for our kids, for anybody who walks the trails. More importantly, we’re working on several other projects to rebuild the trout population in the city of Sheridan, and this project is a critical part of that.”
Councilors were divided on the issue with Councilors Clint Beaver, Kristen Jennings, Jacob Martin and Shawn Day voting against the amendment and Mayor Rich Bridger and Councilors Aaron Linden and Steven Brantz voting for the amendment.
Those voting against the amendment, like Jennings, said they wanted to keep the allocation in the budget in the hopes the city could find cost-saving measures and proceed with the project.
“I would like to see it stay in the budget at the original $600,000 simply to see where we can go with it,” Jennings said. “…I think I’d like to give it that opportunity to see where it could go while also staying around the original price range (of $700,000).”
Those voting for the amendment cited the costs of not only creating, but maintaining, the new pond. Brantz argued the city should take care of its existing assets before creating new ones.
“I do believe we need to finish projects before we start new projects,” Brantz said. “…We have to realize we can only bite off so much. When we only have a certain size of government, as far as parks and recreation, we have to re-evaluate how much of a footprint we can put in this community as far as parks and pathways. It’s nice to have everything, but I also have a public telling me ‘Stop spending money.’”
In another attempted budget amendment, Beaver tried to completely remove all allocations for the movement of the locomotive.
“The thought here is, I’m just opposed to pursuing this any further,” Beaver said. “The movement of the locomotive, in conjunction with a new park for it, just doesn’t make common sense.”
Beaver’s motion died with a 2-5 vote. Only Beaver and Jennings voted for the amendment. Those who voted against the amendment, including Bridger, noted even if the locomotive is not moved, some money will still need to be set aside by the council for restoration to the train’s track, which is slowly sinking into the ground.
“I would like to see the money stay there, if for no other reason than we will have to deal with the sinking at some point,” Bridger said. “That’s estimated at $100,000, and if we don’t have a line item to work with, that makes it more difficult.”