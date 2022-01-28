SHERIDAN — A small stretch of residential properties, dating back to the early 1900s, could be rezoned next month, making way for additional commercial development.
During a Sheridan City Council meeting earlier this week, the city’s community development director Wade Sanner presented a request from Kon Ho In and Sun Ok In to rezone roughly 0.8 acres of Val Vista Street from residence district to business district.
The property currently includes six single-family homes built in 1910, according to Sanner, along with two small vacant lots.
If the rezoning goes through, the Ins plan to develop the property into a food court area with multiple restaurants serving a variety of ethnic food, Sanner said.
Sanner said the zoning request fits with the overall character of the neighborhood and the city’s future land use plan.
“How the future land use plan guides us, in terms of zoning, is just to have downtown mixed use, and that can be commercial or residential,” Sanner said. “So they’re not asking for something completely out of the ordinary, and there is a B-2 (commercial) property to the south, so we feel this is in harmony… with the overall neighborhood, and it fits with the future land use plan.”
Councilor Steven Brantz said he liked the Ins’ plans for the property, but he also mourned the loss of single-family housing, especially as the city works to address a local housing shortage.
“Even though they might be a little rundown, they were homes for somebody,” Brantz said. “So as we struggle for rentals and affordable housing, I’m sad to see those homes go, even though they’re a little bit underutilized.”
Sanner said the Ins’ plan was to let the leases expire on the properties and not renew them. Currently some of the properties are vacant, while others have occupants in the final months of their leases, Sanner said.
As part of the request to rezone the property, city staff sent notices to the 36 property owners within 300 feet of the property, published a legal notice and posted a sign on the property.
As of Monday’s city council meeting, staff had received two inquiries regarding the reason for the rezoning, but none were opposed to the proposal, Sanner said.
The Val Vista rezone will be considered during the Sheridan City Council’s Feb. 7 meeting.
In other Sheridan City Council news:
The city is moving forward with the replacement of 72 windows in Sheridan City Hall.
During the Sheridan City Council Feb. 7 meeting, councilors will consider award a bid to M & R Parker Glass of Sheridan for $252,937. The company was one of two to bid the project, project manager Jacob Martineau said.
Martineau said the windows were first installed in the early 1980s and were retrofitted a decade later. The retrofit performed by Connie’s Glass resulted in excess air infiltration into the building, Martineau said, letting a breeze, and even dirt and snow, into city hall.
“I can attest to the fact that I’ve been in the office, and the wind’s blowing so hard it’s blowing stuff off the shelves,” Mayor Rich Bridger said. “So it gets a little breezy.”
The city has allocated $170,000 in General Purpose Excise Tax dollars to the project, Martineau said, and has also received a $100,000 loan from the Wyoming Association of Municipalities and Wyoming County Commissioners Association.