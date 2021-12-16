Today

Partly cloudy. High 28F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Low 18F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.

Tomorrow

Snow showers before noon. Becoming partly cloudy later. Morning high of 22F with temps falling to the single digits. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.