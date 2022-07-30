7.30.2022 - First responder wellness.jpg
In this photo illustration, an office worker rushes to dial 911. The Wyoming Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission is preparing for its first-ever first responder wellness and suicide prevention conference next month, which is intended to combat higher-than-average rates of first responder suicide throughout the U.S.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Officials from the Wyoming Peace Officers Standards and Training are preparing to host the state’s first-ever First Responder Health and Wellness Conference, a new opportunity stemming from a need to address high rates of suicide among law enforcement agents and a $25,000 appropriation the Wyoming Legislature added to the budget earlier this year. 

The conference, which is set to take place next month in Casper, is intended to provide Wyoming first responders and their agencies with the resources necessary to identify and prevent mental health crises and signs of suicide among law enforcement personnel, dispatchers, firefighters and emergency medical service providers in the state, POST Executive Director Chris Walsh said in a Thursday commission meeting. 

Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

