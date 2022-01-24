SHERIDAN — Wyoming State Forestry Division and Wyoming Project Learning Tree teamed up again this year to hold the annual Wyoming State Arbor Day poster contest.
This year, Wyoming will celebrate its 134th Arbor Day. The contest is open to all Wyoming fourth- and fifth-grade students, including home-schooled, private and public. Students are invited to create a poster no larger than 14-by-18 inches in size that depicts the theme “Trees: for birds, bugs, bees and me.”
The winner will receive $100, a framed poster and a plaque. The winner’s teacher will also receive $100. Second place will receive $50, a framed poster and a plaque.
Contest deadline is March 23, 2022. See the WY PLT website wyomingplt.org for all contest rules or contact state program coordinator Jessica Halverson at 605-431-5979 or jessica.halverson1@gmail.com for more information.