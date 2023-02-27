SHERIDAN — New mothers in Wyoming could see Medicaid coverage extended.
Coverage currently lasts two months postpartum. House Bill 4, sponsored by the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Interim Committee, would extend coverage to 12 months.
Wyoming Department of Health Director Stefan Johansson said the extension is possible because of a provision in the American Rescue Plan Act. States were previously allowed to extend postpartum coverage through waiver mechanisms. The ARPA provision allows states to extend coverage without a waiver.
The bill would appropriate funds for the extension through June 30, 2024. After that, the WDH would include funding for the extension in its next budget request.
Johansson said the qualifying threshold is 154% of the federal poverty level. For 2023, a new, single mother would have to make less than roughly $30,000 per year to qualify.
Jen Davis, the health and human services policy advisor for Gov. Mark Gordon, said Gordon supports the bill.
“(He) believes that this is an avenue to ensure that we take care of women and infants and making sure that the women have coverage that they need by extending this,” Davis said.
Several people testified in support of the bill during a Senate Labor, Health and Social Services committee hearing Feb. 22. Nobody testified in opposition to the bill.
Only in-person attendees were able to testify due to time constraints, though nobody attending via Zoom was opposed to the bill.
Multiple people testifying brought up concerns about postpartum depression and its impacts on the mother and the child.
“When an infant’s mother is depressed, the relationship is compounded by suffering with both mom and baby,” Director of Women and Children Services at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Erin McKinney said. “Consequences of untreated postpartum depression impacts two generations, not just the mother.”
Sen. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne, was the lone ‘no’ vote in the Senate committee.
“I look at this as a way to make (mothers) more dependent on government,” Hutchings said.
Chair of the Senate Labor, Health and Social Services committee Sen. Fred Baldwin, R-Kemmerer, said the bill helps care for the entire family unit, not just the mom.
The House passed HB 4 by a vote of 34-28 Feb. 8. The Senate Labor, Health and Social Services Committee passed the bill by a vote of 3-1 with one member excused. It was then sent to the Senate Appropriations Committee where the bill was passed by a vote of 4-0 with one excused member.
The bill currently awaits an appearance on the Senate floor. Senators need to approve the bill on third reading by Friday to advance it to the governor’s desk.