pregnancy stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

SHERIDAN — New mothers in Wyoming could see Medicaid coverage extended.

Coverage currently lasts two months postpartum. House Bill 4, sponsored by the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Interim Committee, would extend coverage to 12 months.

Tags

Reporter

Joseph Beaudet started as the government reporter for The Sheridan Press in February 2023. 

Recommended for you