SHERIDAN — Whether a few inches or nearing a foot deep, potholes can be a considerable disturbance for the vehicle and driver alike, Sheridan Public Works Director Hanns Mercer said. After the continual warming and freezing in the area throughout the winter, Sheridan Streets Superintendent Mike Kuzara reports potholes have become an issue of concern and he plans to take action as soon as possible.

Kuzara is unable to cover up potholes until the roads are completely dry and the temperature is above freezing for a few days. 

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

