SHERIDAN — Whether a few inches or nearing a foot deep, potholes can be a considerable disturbance for the vehicle and driver alike, Sheridan Public Works Director Hanns Mercer said. After the continual warming and freezing in the area throughout the winter, Sheridan Streets Superintendent Mike Kuzara reports potholes have become an issue of concern and he plans to take action as soon as possible.
Kuzara is unable to cover up potholes until the roads are completely dry and the temperature is above freezing for a few days.
“Potholes usually start with a crack in the asphalt where moisture gets introduced with the subgrade,” Mercer said. “The asphalt loses stability and the weight of the car tires tends to break down the asphalt. The freeze-thaw process leads to that collapse.”
If Kuzara fills in a pothole that is either wet or filled with a lot of debris, the asphalt patch will not stick to the original asphalt. When temperatures drop below freezing after the pothole is filled, little spaces filled with water will freeze and blow the patch apart.
Once the roads are dry and the temperature is high, the team has a variety of methods to choose from. The best method to repair small holes in asphalt roads includes the use of a cold mix. This mix is applied by hand and then packed with a hand tamper. To keep the hole watertight, they remove loose material around the edges and use tack oil to bond the asphalt together. For larger jobs, Kuzara brings out the Dura-Patch and infrared pothole patcher.
“The Dura-Patch is a moving operation,” Kuzara said. “It is easy. We blow all of the dirt out first then spray oil then mix it with dry rock. We pour the heated asphalt in and as soon as we roll off of it, it is ready for traffic.”
The Dura-Patch uses compressed air to mix the oil with rock and fill the larger potholes. This repair lasts several years due to the presence of a cold seam. Cold seams feature unadhered asphalt against each other, allowing for the introduction of water.
The Dura-Patch machine is attached to the plow trucks once they are unrigged from winter operations.
The infrared pothole patcher uses a roto-mill and infrared heat to seal hot patches.
“The infrared machine works the best because it melts the asphalt patch to the existing road so there is no cold seam,” Mercer said.
In many areas of town, Mercer plans to laminate the roads once again due to the delamination where the existing overlay is peeling off the asphalt.
For concrete roads, Kuzara can also use a bagged patch that is hand done; however, he could also bring in Kwik-bond, which is a mixed polymer patch. This patch is permanent and waterproof, but it can be very time-consuming due to the necessity to mix components on-site.
Community members can report potholes on the Connect Sheridan app by selecting the request icon at the bottom middle of the screen. All of these reports are submitted to the Streets Department.
Mercer plans to bring in independent contractors to assist in the project.
“We are going to be doing more crack sealing,” Mercer said. “We did some of that last fall. It prevents moisture from entering the subgrade. We are also overlaying streets that are at the end of their lifetime and those new streets should not see potholes for a while. It is going to take many years to get caught up.”
Hoping to get started as soon as possible, Kuzara asks the community to be patient.
“We do not want to waste money when the potholes are full of water,” Kuzara said. “We want to fix it right the first time and not have to go back and fix it.”
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.