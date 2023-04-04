SHERIDAN — Potholes are plentiful on Sheridan’s roadways.
SHERIDAN — Potholes are plentiful on Sheridan’s roadways.
Sheridan Public Works Director Hanns Mercer updated Sheridan City Council on the city’s road conditions during council’s regular meeting Monday.
“It’s been a long winter, a lot of freeze and thaw courses have taken place, which has led to an abundance of potholes in the area,” Mercer said.
Mercer said potholes are most prevalent on older roads; high traffic levels can also contribute to the formation of potholes. Road repair methods available to the city are plentiful, with an option that lasts two seasons and multiple options that can last several years. Roads can be repaired with asphalt and concrete.
Extended winter-like conditions make street repairs difficult.
“Temperature plays a huge role in road repairs,” Mercer said. “In order to make asphalt, it has to be 40 degrees and rising.”
Councilor Steven Brantz said residents and tourists alike do not look favorably on potholes.
“Quite honestly, anybody that comes to our town, or even locals, it’s kind of embarrassing to see potholes,” Brantz said.
Residents can report potholes they see on the Connect Sheridan App. Reports are then submitted to the Streets Department and added to the list of potholes.
“As soon as we’re not dealing with snow, we’re going to get our resources allocated (to roads), as well as our outside resources, and get ahead of it here as soon as we possibly can,” Mercer said.
Councilor Andrew Patceg removed the appointment of Karen Schumacher to the Sheridan County Travel and Tourism Joint Powers Board from the consent agenda and requested Mayor Rich Bridger explain the appointment.
“She has all the right qualifications, she’s in the right field,” Bridger said. “Part of the qualifications to be on that board is you have to be in the travel and tourism field…”
Schumacher is the general manager at the Historic Sheridan Inn.
Council voted unanimously to approve Schumacher’s appointment.
In other news:
Reporter
Joseph Beaudet started as the government reporter for The Sheridan Press in February 2023.
