Jill Morrison of the Powder River Basin Resource Council and rancher Kenny Clabaugh discuss the impacts of coal-bed methane gas on ranching operations in the Powder River Basin in 2006.

 Courtesy photo | Dustin Bleizeffer, WyoFile.com

SHERIDAN — Powder River Basin Resource Council will host its 50th annual meeting at the Ramada Plaza in Sheridan Nov. 5.

This year’s theme, "Celebrating 50 Years of Protecting Wyoming’s Quality of Life," will reflect on the organization’s history and accomplishments as well as look ahead to the future. Powder River’s members have accomplished so much over the years to protect Wyoming’s quality of life, contribute to responsible development of mineral resources, protect our agricultural heritage and engage in democracy, a press release stated.

