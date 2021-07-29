SHERIDAN — Two Powell people were rescued July 26 after they were stranded in the Bighorn Mountains starting July 18.
On July 26, search and rescue teams rescued an adult male and an adult female from Powell, who left the Porcupine Falls area July 18 and ran out of food and water and one was experiencing medical complications, according to a Facebook post by Big Horn County Sheriff's Office.
The duo tried hiking off the Little Mountain area toward the road. However with heat and lack of water, they became dehydrated and one victim’s medical condition deteriorated rapidly. Late in the afternoon of July 26, they were able to get cellphone service and contact the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance. The victims had become stranded on a rim rock cliff area and were unable to proceed up or down any further due to the extremely steep terrain.
North and South Search and Rescue units deployed to the area and after a rapid ascent were able to make contact with the victims.
Due to their condition, the two people were unable to be moved. Rescue personnel cared for the victims through the night. Wyoming Air National Guard from Cheyenne made a rescue flight into the area at daylight to evacuate them out. Smoke and air conditions cleared efficiently to hoist the victims one by one and transport them to awaiting North Big Horn Ambulance personnel near the causeway at Highway 14A east.
At this time it is expected the victims will make a complete recovery from the ordeal.
With the hot and dry temperatures, Big Horn County Sheriff's Office officials want to remind everybody to be extremely cautious during this time and make sure they have plenty of water, sunscreen and clothing to protect them from the extreme heat elements.