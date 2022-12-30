SHERIDAN — Father Peter J. Powell passed away peacefully Dec. 15, 2022, at his home in Chicago surrounded by his family.

A longtime friend of the museum and an original board member since its inception as The Brinton Museum in 2013, his importance to this institution cannot be overstated, according to a press release from The Brinton Museum. As president of the Foundation for the Preservation of American Indian Art and Culture, he oversaw the donation of the Gallatin Collection to the museum, which secured the backing of Forrest E. Mars, Jr. thereby enabling the transition from the Bradford Brinton Memorial to the present status.

