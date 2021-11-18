STORY — Hazardous conditions, including power outages and fallen trees, remain in Story after high winds early this week.
Early Monday morning, the National Weather Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a high wind warning for Sheridan, Johnson and Park counties as well as much of Montana, which lasted through the end of the day Tuesday.
NWS’ preliminary report indicates the wind gust struck Sheridan Tuesday afternoon, after sparking the Rosebud Fire in Stillwater County, Montana. One NWS wind meter in Banner recorded winds as fast as 96 mph Nov. 16, and Story, the NWS report states, was one of the hardest hit areas in the region by high winds.
Throughout Monday and Tuesday, Story Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ken Damon said, the department responded to several reports of toppled trees, destroyed transformers and downed power lines. High winds even resulted in a structure fire in Story Tuesday morning, which Damon said the department contained in about four hours with the assistance of Goose Valley Fire Department and Big Horn Volunteer Fire Department.
Department volunteers and Story residents, Damon said, have been clearing tree branches from homes and restoring safer conditions.
Many in Story, however, remain without power. As of Wednesday morning, Montana-Dakota Utilities representative Mark Hanson estimated about 60 MDU customers were still without power.
Although Hanson said it’s “hard to say” when power will return to these customers, MDU hoped to return power to those customers by the end of the day Wednesday, which Hanson said was possible with customer cooperation and if “all [went] well.”
In response to the outages, Hanson said, MDU sent two crews, as well as three contract crews and several technicians, to the Story area Wednesday to continue cleanup efforts, replace power lines and remove hazards. On Tuesday, Hanson said, some crews had issues accessing sites to make repairs or replacements.
Despite these efforts, Hanson said, the issue of overgrown and splintery trees may “linger for a while.” It’s possible more branches and trees — weakened by the high winds this week — may fall in the coming days, Hanson said, which may cause more damage.
One institution relatively unaffected by the outages was Story Elementary School. According to School Secretary Angie Winn, the school lost power briefly early Monday morning, but power was back on by class time that morning. Although some students have been absent because of wind-related emergencies, Winn said many Story School students have been in class, per usual, all week.
According to Damon, there is little Story residents can do until fallen trees and downed power lines are safely removed or repaired by the proper authorities. If you witness a tree or branch fall on a structure or power line, Damon said, call 911 immediately.