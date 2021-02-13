SHERIDAN — As the old saying goes, more money brings more problems. And this is true for local businesses wondering how Payroll Protection Program loans fit into their tax strategy this season.
The loans — issued by private lenders and backed by the Small Business Administration — have been a lifeline for businesses across Wyoming and the country, allowing them to keep workers on payroll and fund other expenses including rent, utilities and personal protective equipment.
More than $523 billion of these loans was distributed in 2020 alone, with $1 billion going to Wyoming businesses, according to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management. And there’s more on the way: The “second draw” of PPP loans is open to local small businesses through March 31, according to First Interstate Bank Market President David Hubert.
While the PPP has been helpful for businesses, the tax implications associated with these loans have proven confusing in recent months. After the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act passed in March 2020, the Small Business Administration slowly issued guidance on the loans that changed several times. The rules around PPP and taxes changed again in December with the passage of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021.
It’s a lot to keep track of, even for those in the banking industry, according to John Laible, credit analyst at First Federal Bank and Trust. And this year, more than others, it could be helpful for small businesses to work with a certified public accountant.
“I think it’s important for small business owners to know there is help available from local CPA firms, and I encourage them to utilize that resource,” Laible said. “If they elect not to or are unable to use a CPA then they need to familiarize themselves with the PPP program and know what is required for their business and do their best to obtain and maintain the required documentation related to the PPP loan.”
The biggest PPP questions heading into tax season have centered on deductibility and taxability. And, like most questions related to the PPP loan, the answers have changed a bit over time.
According to the CRRSAA, a forgiven PPP loan is completely tax exempt and does not count as taxable income. Normally, a forgiven loan will be counted as canceled debt, which is considered taxable income. However, based on the CARES Act rules, that won’t apply to forgiven PPP loans.
In regard to deductibility, previous Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Treasury Department guidance said expenses funded by the PPP loan could not be deducted for tax purposes. That was essentially reversed with passage of the CRRSAA, which said expenses paid with PPP funds could be written off like everyday business expenses.
“Without a legislative fix, small businesses with forgiven PPP loans or those with a reasonable expectation of forgiveness were facing likely tax increases of up to 37% for 2020,” the Small Business Administration wrote in a Dec. 28 press release. “For many small businesses, such an increase would be devastating to their financial health and create an insurmountable deficit in the uncertain economic times the pandemic has created. Finally, Congress stepped in and clearly stated business expenses paid with forgiven PPP loans are deductible.”
According to H&R Block, it is a good idea to have supporting documentation used for your PPP loan forgiveness calculation as you head into tax season. Different levels of documentation are required for different business structures, according to Laible, and it is good to understand your company's structure before preparing your tax returns.
“Small business owners should know their entity’s structure and how they filed taxes the previous year,” Laible said. “Most businesses are LLCs and can file as a sole proprietor, partnership or a corporation. This is important because different entities have specific documentation requirements and guidelines for the PPP program. I would recommend checking with a CPA or accountant for additional guidance regarding this issue.”
As small business owners prepare their taxes, many are also eligible for the second draw of the PPP loan, which is available to businesses that received a first draw PPP loan; have 300 or fewer employees; can show a 25% reduction in revenue in any 2020 quarter compared to the same quarter in 2019; and were in operation before Feb. 15, 2020.
A second draw loan may not exceed $2 million and is calculated by multiplying an organization’s average monthly payroll cost for 2019 by 2.5 — or 3.5 for employers in the accommodation and food service industries.
During this second round of PPP, eligibility for first draw loans has also expanded, and 501(c)(6)s, destination marketing organizations, housing cooperatives and some news organizations are now eligible, according to Hubert. The first draw is open to small businesses and 501(c)(3)s with 500 employees or less along with sole proprietors, independent contractors and self-employed individuals.
A first draw loan may not exceed $10 million and is calculated by multiplying an organization’s average monthly payroll cost for 2019 by 2.5.
The forgiveness process for both first and second draw PPP loans remains subject to further clarification by the SBA, according to Hubert. What is known is at least 60% of loan proceeds must be spent on payroll costs for the loan to be forgiven.
If applying for a second draw loan, customers should work with the same bank that provided the initial PPP loan, Hubert said. That lender will already have most of the required documentation, meaning the borrower only needs to complete the new application and show a 25% reduction in revenue.
Hubert said second draw demand has been strong so far — a trend he expects to continue through March.
“We’ve already seen strong demand for this round of PPP loans from the communities we serve,” Hubert said. “There are a lot of businesses that still need support to survive the economic pressures of the ongoing pandemic. Reopening PPP could not have come at a better time.”
For more information on PPP and loan forgiveness reporting requirements, visit SBA.gov.
With additional reporting by Kristen Czaban.