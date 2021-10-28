SHERIDAN — Powder River Basin Resource Council’s 49th annual meeting, “Reimagining Wyoming: Buffalo, Transformation & Sustainability,” will take place online this year.
The event will feature Jason Baldes, tribal buffalo program manager for the National Wildlife Federation, on Nov. 5 at 5:30 p.m.
Baldes’ presentation is free and open to the public. Indigenous people have a long relationship with buffalo that includes practical land management and economics, as well as a cultural and spiritual understanding of humans’ place in the web of life. Baldes’ talk will help attendees imagine how buffalo can be part of a sustainable transformation for Wyoming.
The business meeting, for PRBRC members only, will be Nov. 6 at 9:30 a.m. This is the group’s opportunity to set policy for work and review the accomplishments from the past year.
Both events will be held on Zoom, and one registration takes care of both events. Those interested in attending can register online at powderriberbasin.org.
The group’s silent auction is also online this year. Individuals can easily bid on a wide variety of items, including locally crafted jewelry, stunning artwork by Wyoming artists, sporting goods and more. The auction went live Oct. 27 and runs through Nov. 6 at 5 p.m. See 32auctions.com/prbrc2021 to bid on items.